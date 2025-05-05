Retiring NCO ‘ready for the next mission’

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – “You are the epitome of what the NCO Creed states” said Col. Bryan Dunker, commander of U.S. Army Support Activity-Fort Dix, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony here May 2.



Dunker speaks of Command Sgt. Maj. James Van Zlike, who served as Dunker’s top non-commissioned officer in ASA-Fort Dix.



At 16 years old, Van Zlike enlisted into the Army’s delayed-entry program and shipped to basic training when he turned 17.



“I didn’t raise my hand with a deep sense of patriotism,” said Van Zlike. “I was just a snot-nosed kid from the middle of nowhere, chasing college money and just trying to make ends meet.”



Van Zlike explained that although he is a third-generation veteran and NCO, his calling to the military was one of reaping the benefits it sows.



“This was never the plan,” Van Zlike said, referring to his 24-year Army career. “The very reason I joined was not why I stayed.”



In fact, Van Zlike exited military service quite a few times, but couldn’t stay away.



“In the Army, I found an institution unlike any other,” he explained. “It’s a place where growth is mandatory, where leadership is forged, where you’re challenged every day. A place where the only limits are the ones you place on yourself.”



Following the change of responsibility, Maj. Gen. Jan Norris, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 335th Signal Command (Theater), presided over a retirement ceremony for Van Zlike.



“You leave an enduring legacy of excellence,” shared Norris. “You’ve succeeded and sacrificed to no end throughout your 24 years of service and, in doing so, protected the American people and inspired and mentored so many along the way.”



Over a span of 24 years, Van Zlike rose to each occasion and reached the pinnacle of the enlisted corps – making the top one percent of the one percent of people who choose to serve the nation.



“It’s been an honor to have stood beside the Soldiers I’ve serve with,” said Van Zlike. “Thank you for trusting me and showing me what it means to lead alongside one another.”



Van Zlike recalled the plethora of service members he’s had the privilege of serving with and leading. His tenacity, drive, and genuine care for all people are paramount for him.



“Leadership is about the people,” he said. “What I found in the Army was a purpose. A sense of fulfillment that came from serving others. You - the people - are what makes this Army great and what makes our country great!”



Sacrifice and service are shared by the service members’ families and friends, he noted.



“To my kids - you are my purpose, my drive, and my why – you didn’t start this journey with me, but you’re here at the end,” said Van Zlike.



“To Lindsay - through your patience, resilience, and love – I became a better man,” he continued. “You’ve been my constant, my compass, my magnetic north, the one steady in my life. I stand here a better human because of you.”



“I’m grateful, I’m humbled, and ready for the next mission,” he concluded.

