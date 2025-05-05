Strength in structure: How civil engineers keep Hurlburt Field operational

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. - With more than 1,000 facilities spread across 6,000 acres of land, Hurlburt Field, Florida undergoes continuous upkeep to maintain and improve its efficiency and operational ability. Whether there is a gas leak or a life-threatening fire, civil engineers maintain the infrastructure that keeps a base functional and ready.



Air Force Civil Engineers are the deliverers of mission readiness through the immediate and fortified preservation of facilities, emergency services and environmental safety. Their work ensures continuity in base operability, and effectively, readiness in units across the Air Force.



“Their diverse skills and unwavering commitment are essential for creating a robust, resilient and self-sustaining environment that enables the Air Force’s power projection from warfighting platforms worldwide,” said a 1st Special Operations Wing Civil Engineer superintendent.



Hurlburt Field CE’s motto, “Always there, Anywhere,” reflects their dedication to staying prepared and proactive through any circumstance, especially within the 1st SOW, units depend on specialists within CE to build and maintain austere bases in support of dynamic operations.



“Being the Air Force Special Operations Command, we're centered around the combat mission,” said a 1st SOW electrician. “So, we want to make sure we fulfill that combat mission and make sure that our guys and girls have a place to lay their heads and security in a base overall.”



From fixing light bulbs to replacing critical infrastructure, the diverse specialties within CE provide uninterrupted service for mission-critical operations, ensuring the installation can meet the unique demands associated with maintaining Airpower, while also improving quality of life for Airmen. One of which includes playing a role in maintaining and improving on-base accompanied and unaccompanied housing, ensuring suitable living conditions for Airmen and their families, according to the superintendent.



“Without Civil Engineers, there would be a lack of maintenance and infrastructure would deteriorate,” said the superintendent. “This would create unsafe work environments that would ultimately hinder mission readiness and significantly impact Hurlburt’s ability to deploy Special Operations Forces.”



The comprehensive readiness mindset is echoed at every level within the unit, as Airmen recognize the direct connection between their daily efforts and the broader mission, contributing to the 1st SOW’s ability to project combat power anytime, anywhere.



“We're sustaining bases, making sure they're running efficiently, and making sure that overall, the mission of Hurlburt Field can continue to move forward because of our work,” said the electrician.

