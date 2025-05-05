Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center passes successful ISO 45001 audit, poised for recertification

Photo By Kendall Swank | Members of the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Safety...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Members of the Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center Safety Team who helped develop the factory's safety program to allow for a successful ISO 45001 audit. The Safety Team works to prevent and decrease accidents and injuries across a workforce of more than 700 Department of the Army Civilians. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center has successfully completed its ISO 45001 audit, conducted by leading certification body AMTIVO.



“What truly stood out during our audit was the genuine commitment to safety demonstrated by everyone at RIA-JMTC,” noted RIA-JMTC Safety and Occupational Health Specialist Team Lead Chris Johnston. “It was more than our procedures; it was a deeply held value, evident in the meticulous housekeeping, proactive hazard identification and the overall positive atmosphere.”



This achievement reaffirms RIA-JMTC’s unwavering dedication to occupational health and safety, and crucially underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality products essential to national defense. The audit results position RIA-JMTC for full recertification by June 2025, solidifying its vital role in supporting the Department of Defense and maintaining a strategic advantage.



ISO 45001 is an internationally recognized standard for Occupational Health and Safety management systems, providing a framework for proactive risk management and continuous improvement. For RIA-JMTC, achieving this standard is a fundamental component of ensuring mission readiness.



AMTIVO’s assessment went beyond verifying compliance and recognized a deeply ingrained culture of safety at RIA-JMTC. Auditors specifically highlighted the program’s responsiveness, the visible pride employees take in their workspaces and the exceptional level of employee involvement.



“AMTIVO’s detailed assessment validated what we already knew: safety is woven into the fabric of everything we do,” stated Bryan Gripp, Chief of Staff for RIA-JMTC. “It’s about protecting our people, but also about ensuring the integrity and reliability of the products we deliver to the Warfighter. The feedback from AMTIVO reinforces that our approach is working.”



The audit meticulously examined RIA-JMTC’s occupational health and safety management system, evaluating leadership commitment, worker participation, hazard identification, risk assessment, and emergency preparedness across all manufacturing operations. A key finding highlighted RIA-JMTC’s exceptional detail in tracking Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene requirements – a practice lauded by the auditors.



“They were particularly impressed with RIA-JMTC’s proactive approach,” the Johnston added. “The level of detail in our tracking system demonstrates a genuine commitment to protecting worker health and preventing potential incidents. This is about genuinely caring for the well-being of our workforce, and this tracking directly impacts the quality and reliability of the components and systems RIA-JMTC produces.”



The Army’s Organic Industrial Base, including RIA-JMTC, is critical for manufacturing, resetting, and modernizing Army equipment, directly generating readiness and operational capability throughout Army formations. When Soldiers depend on their equipment in the field, they need to know it’s been manufactured and maintained to the highest standards.



“Our artisans are the backbone of the Army’s readiness,” emphasized Angel Mojica, RIA-JMTC’s Safety and Occupational Health Manager. “A safe and healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and a productive workforce delivers the equipment our Soldiers need to succeed. We understand that strategic readiness starts at home, and that the center of gravity for large-scale combat operations rests with the OIB.”



RIA-JMTC’s Occupational Health and Safety management system operates on the Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology, fostering continuous improvement. This includes proactively identifying and mitigating hazards across processes like machining, metal finishing, additive manufacturing and assembly. Regular monitoring, measurement, and evaluation are conducted, with corrective and preventative actions implemented based on findings. The AMTVIO team noted the effectiveness of the various controls in place, including regular safety meetings and significant support from the industrial hygiene group. They also specifically commended the level of employee participation and consultation within the safety program.



“We’ve built a system where safety is everyone’s responsibility,” explained Mojica. “We empower our employees to identify potential hazards and report them without fear of reprisal. The consistent feedback we receive, and the active participation in safety reviews and inspections, is a testament to their commitment.”



The importance of this collective vigilance ties directly into the strength of the Department of Defense – its unity and shared purpose. The work performed at RIA-JMTC isn’t isolated; it’s an integral part of a larger network ensuring the readiness of the armed forces. Every component manufactured, every piece of equipment rebuilt, contributes to the overall lethality and effectiveness of the military.



“The metrics are trending in the right direction, demonstrating the effectiveness of the safety program and the commitment to continuous improvement,” Mojica said. “This is a clear indication that RIA-JMTC is not just maintaining a safe work environment but actively making it safer.”



The ISO 45001 certification provides RIA-JMTC with numerous benefits, including systematic risk management, reduced incidents, enhanced reputation, regulatory compliance, and increased organizational resilience. However, the true value lies in its contribution to national security.



“This recertification isn’t just a plaque on the wall, rather, it’s a symbol of our commitment to our people, our mission and our nation.” Gripp stated. “It’s a demonstration that we are doing everything we can to maintain our strategic advantage and ensure the readiness of our forces. The timeliness of our safety audits, as noted by AMTIVO, demonstrates our proactive approach to maintaining this standard.”



RIA-JMTC’s commitment extends beyond ISO 45001, with active participation in industry best practices, collaboration with other Army manufacturing centers, and ongoing investment in employee training and advanced manufacturing technologies. This continuous improvement mindset ensures RIA-JMTC remains at the forefront of manufacturing excellence and a vital asset to the Department of Defense.