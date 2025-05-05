Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy

    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a project April 16, 2025, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on a project April 16, 2025, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work is part of ongoing planned improvements at the airport to better support training and aircraft.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 12:59
    Story ID: 497293
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy
    Ongoing work at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy DPTMS
    Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport construction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download