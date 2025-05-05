U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Earns an “A” for Patient Safety

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam announced today it received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2025 from the Leapfrog Group, recognizing the hospital’s commitment to providing patients the safest healthcare possible.



“This ‘A’ grade from The Leapfrog Group is more than a letter—it’s a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and heart our team puts into caring for every patient, every day,” said Cmdr. Robert Call, USNH Guam’s chief medical officer. “It highlights our steadfast focus on the three pillars of a High Reliability Organization: a strong culture of safety, continuous process improvement, and engaged leadership commitment. We’re proud of this recognition but we also know there’s always room to grow, and we remain committed to getting even better.”



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national program that assigns hospitals a letter grade based on over 22 performance metrics related to patient safety. These measures evaluate incidents such as medical errors, injuries, and infections, along with the effectiveness of systems in place to prevent patient harm. The program supports both civilian and military hospitals in publicly sharing their performance related to safety and quality.



According to Call, there were three areas in which USNH Guam received high marks, earning them their “A” grade. One was the Patient Safety Indicator (PSI) 90, which is a composite measure used by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to evaluate hospital performance related to patient safety. The PSI 90 essentially summarizes the hospital’s rate of certain preventable complications and adverse events that can occur during inpatient stays. The other two areas in which the hospital excelled included low hospital-acquired infection rates and preventing falls and trauma.



The Defense Health Agency and military treatment facilities like USNH Guam participate in the Leapfrog program to promote greater transparency in patient care and compare their safety practices against national benchmarks. This program is administered by the Leapfrog Group, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing patient safety in healthcare. The program is peer-reviewed, openly accessible, and available to the public at no cost.



“I am extremely proud of the USNH Guam team for earning a hospital safety grade of an ‘A’ from the Leapfrog Group evaluation,” said Capt. Virginia Damin, acting USNH Guam director. “This achievement reflects not only their clinical expertise, but their shared commitment to safety, accountability, and excellence in providing safe patient care. It is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we lead with purpose and work together.”



U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is a 282,000-square-foot military treatment facility that supports the joint forces and strengthens the island by projecting forward-deployed medical power, delivering high-quality care, and forging strategic partnerships. The MTF and its staff of nearly 700 offers a broad range of primary and specialty medical services in support of more than 27,000 beneficiaries.

