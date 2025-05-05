LEAP Forward: Breaking Down Language Barriers in Joint Military Operations

Photo By Anna Berrettini | In a world where global militaristic partnerships are vital, breaking down language...... read more read more Photo By Anna Berrettini | In a world where global militaristic partnerships are vital, breaking down language barriers is not just a strategic advantage—it's a mission imperative that ensures harmonious collaboration, operational success, and a united front in the face of any challenge. Meeting that imperative is at the heart of the Language Enabled Airman Program (LEAP), a Department of the Air Force initiative designed to identify, develop, and sustain Airmen and Guardians with foreign language and cultural skills to enable efficient cooperation among partners on joint military operations. see less | View Image Page

When it comes to conducting military operations, make no mistake: the stakes are high, the margin for error is zero, and time is of the essence. Even the slightest of setbacks, delays, or miscommunications could be the difference between mission failure or success—between life or death. Successful execution depends on the seamless coordination of the most elite and capable teams. But what if those teams don't speak the same language?



In a world where global militaristic partnerships are vital, breaking down language barriers is not just a strategic advantage—it's a mission imperative that ensures harmonious collaboration, operational success, and a united front in the face of any challenge. Meeting that imperative is at the heart of the Language Enabled Airman Program, a Department of the Air Force initiative designed to identify, develop, and sustain Airmen and Guardians with foreign language and cultural skills to enable efficient cooperation among partners on joint military operations.



During a February 2025 multinational Airfield Damage Repair exercise at Morón Air Base, Spain, the utility of embedding LEAP-trained scholars in operations was fully apparent. The exercise, a joint effort between the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, Portuguese Air Force, and Spanish Air and Space Forces, focused on strengthening interoperability between NATO partners by sharing essential techniques and best practices for airfield repair. Over the course of a week, teams repaired four craters using various methods to restore operational capability quickly and efficiently.



1st Lt. Aliyah Brown, a Logistics Readiness Officer from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, found herself stepping out of her usual role and into the world of airfield damage repair. As a LEAP scholar fluent in Portuguese, Brown, who studied the language while at the Air Force Academy, played a pivotal role in facilitating communication between participants, allowing all in attendance to derive the most benefit out of the training.



"I'm way out of my wheelhouse, and I'm loving it," Brown said. "This is great for my development and great for our Air Force. I joined the LEAP program because it gives me opportunities like this."



Throughout the exercise, LEAP scholars leveraged their proficiency in foreign language, not just as translators, but as enablers of interoperability and effective mission success. Their role bridged communication gaps, ensured accurate execution of complex repair techniques, and strengthened operational trust among the partner forces.



"Language plus culture equals speed," Brown stressed, referencing an Air Force Language and Culture Center tagline. "We truly demonstrated that during this exercise. On the first day, we had to explain every step of the process since they had never seen it before. But having translators there to provide on-the-spot translations meant that by the second day, everything moved much faster."



One of the challenges of translating for an ADR exercise is the highly technical nature of civil engineering terminology, requiring translators to first understand the concepts themselves before accurately conveying them to multinational partners.



To prepare for this, the first week of a specialized program immersed LEAP scholars in the historical, cultural, and military structures of Spain and Portugal, providing a foundational understanding of their partners. The second week shifted to technical vocabulary and hands-on practice, equipping scholars to serve as real-time interpreters in the field.



“These past two weeks have been incredibly useful,” said Tech. Sgt. Camilo Guzman, a LEAP scholar and civil engineer from Aviano Air Base, Italy. “It was important for me to help [other scholars] understand the process first because you can’t accurately translate something you don’t fully grasp yourself.”



Beyond words, learning cultural differences played a crucial role in successful communication. Technical discussions often involve implicit decision-making styles and problem-solving approaches that vary across military organizations. By recognizing these nuances, LEAP scholars helped facilitate cross-collaboration between U.S. and partner personnel, minimizing misinterpretations that could otherwise delay operations or lead to errors.



"It’s not just about the words themselves—it’s about the different ways of life that shape how we make decisions. Being [aware of] where a group is coming from before we step into a meeting or conversation helps me support our leadership and teammates so we can work better together and get to a solution faster,” Brown added.



As the Air Force continues honing its Agile Combat Employment strategy, the ability to communicate effectively across language and cultural barriers will be integral to achieve operational success. LEAP scholars serve as critical enablers of interoperability, rapid response, and mission readiness, certifying that U.S. military personnel and allies and partners can train and operate in unison in dynamic, high-stakes environments.



“The LEAP program has given me so many opportunities to grow as a leader,” said Guzman. “Just being here—understanding cultural differences, how we do things, how they do things—and coming together as a team to assess whatever comes our way. Being part of LEAP and working in a joint environment really opens up leadership skills you wouldn’t get the chance to develop at your home base."



"This week has been incredible. We've been side by side every step of the way—explaining each process, what’s happening next—but also getting to know each other as people throughout these engagements," Brown shared. "I truly feel our partnership is much stronger because of it.”



The success of the February 2025 ADR exercise at Morón underscores the strategic advantage the LEAP program generates for modern U.S. military operations. By bridging linguistic and cultural gaps, LEAP scholars not only facilitate seamless communication but also enhance operational efficiency and foster stronger international partnerships.



With global security challenges ever-evolving, the ability to collaborate in unity with allied and partner forces, regardless of language differences, will remain a cornerstone of mission success. LEAP exemplifies the Air Force's commitment to preparing its Airmen and Guardians for these demands, ensuring that they are not just capable warriors but also adept communicators and leaders ready to meet any mission, anywhere, with any ally or partner.