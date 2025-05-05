Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Chaplain Commander Philip Park, second from left, reads a scripture passage...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Chaplain Commander Philip Park, second from left, reads a scripture passage during a Blessing of the Hands ceremony held at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point on Wednesday, May 7. The spiritual fitness event honored the compassion and professionalism of the nursing staff serving in the facility while fortifying their spiritual resolve. see less | View Image Page

Nurses of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point whose dedication to help others matches the skills of their healing hands with a Blessing of the Hands Ceremony on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.



Nurses serving aboard the clinic gathered in the facility’s atrium with Navy Chaplain Commander Philip Park to fortify their spiritual resolve with a reading of scripture, a moment of spiritual reflection and a prayer from the Chaplain.



The spiritual fitness event was part of the clinic’s National Nurses Week observance, honoring the compassion and professionalism of the nursing staff serving in the facility.