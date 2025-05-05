Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands

    Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Chaplain Commander Philip Park, second from left, reads a scripture passage...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Nurses of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point whose dedication to help others matches the skills of their healing hands with a Blessing of the Hands Ceremony on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

    Nurses serving aboard the clinic gathered in the facility’s atrium with Navy Chaplain Commander Philip Park to fortify their spiritual resolve with a reading of scripture, a moment of spiritual reflection and a prayer from the Chaplain.

    The spiritual fitness event was part of the clinic’s National Nurses Week observance, honoring the compassion and professionalism of the nursing staff serving in the facility.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 12:14
    Story ID: 497284
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands
    Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands
    Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands
    Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurses
    cherry point
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download