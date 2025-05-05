Cherry Point Nurses Fortify Spiritual Resolve with Blessing of the Hands

Nurses of Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point whose dedication to help others matches the skills of their healing hands with a Blessing of the Hands Ceremony on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
Nurses serving aboard the clinic gathered in the facility’s atrium with Navy Chaplain Commander Philip Park to fortify their spiritual resolve with a reading of scripture, a moment of spiritual reflection and a prayer from the Chaplain.
The spiritual fitness event was part of the clinic’s National Nurses Week observance, honoring the compassion and professionalism of the nursing staff serving in the facility.
