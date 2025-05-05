Three 88th Soldiers Receive Army Master Badges

After decades, the Army finally approved brand new Master Combat Badges to recognize Soldiers with Combat and Expert Badges.



The 88th Readiness Division pinned three soldiers with newly authorized Master Combat Badges during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis., Apr. 23, 2025. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi recognized and proudly pinned, 1st Sgt. David Boots, Master Sgt. David Shimota and Sgt. Major Richard Trujillo.



Boots and Shimota were awarded the Master Combat Infantryman Badge and Trujillo was awarded the Master Combat Action Badge.



The establishment of the Army Master Combat Badges (MILPER 25-093) was published in March, authorizing three new badges: Master Combat Infantryman Badge (MCIB), Master Combat Medical Badge (MCMB), and Master Combat Action Badge (MCAB).



Master Badges are distinguished from their standard counterparts by gold wreaths instead of silver. They are awarded to recognize Soldiers who have earned both a Combat Badge and any Expert Badge—signifying the Soldier has actively engaged in ground combat against enemy forces and demonstrated superior mastery of Soldier skills under rigorous testing conditions.



Combat Badges and Expert Badges fall under the same badge category, meaning only one may be worn on the uniform at a time. The approval of the Master Combat Badges now incentivizes many Soldiers with Combat Badges to pursue and test for their respective Expert Badges—something previously discouraged, as they would be awarded a badge they could not wear.

