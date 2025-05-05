Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Three 88th Soldiers Receive Army Master Badges

    Three 88th Soldiers Receive New Army Master Combat Badges

    Photo By Lt. Col. Justin Heinze | The 88th Readiness Division pinned three soldiers with newly authorized Master Combat...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    After decades, the Army finally approved brand new Master Combat Badges to recognize Soldiers with Combat and Expert Badges.

    The 88th Readiness Division pinned three soldiers with newly authorized Master Combat Badges during their annual training at Fort McCoy, Wis., Apr. 23, 2025. Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi recognized and proudly pinned, 1st Sgt. David Boots, Master Sgt. David Shimota and Sgt. Major Richard Trujillo.

    Boots and Shimota were awarded the Master Combat Infantryman Badge and Trujillo was awarded the Master Combat Action Badge.

    The establishment of the Army Master Combat Badges (MILPER 25-093) was published in March, authorizing three new badges: Master Combat Infantryman Badge (MCIB), Master Combat Medical Badge (MCMB), and Master Combat Action Badge (MCAB).

    Master Badges are distinguished from their standard counterparts by gold wreaths instead of silver. They are awarded to recognize Soldiers who have earned both a Combat Badge and any Expert Badge—signifying the Soldier has actively engaged in ground combat against enemy forces and demonstrated superior mastery of Soldier skills under rigorous testing conditions.

    Combat Badges and Expert Badges fall under the same badge category, meaning only one may be worn on the uniform at a time. The approval of the Master Combat Badges now incentivizes many Soldiers with Combat Badges to pursue and test for their respective Expert Badges—something previously discouraged, as they would be awarded a badge they could not wear.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 11:42
    Story ID: 497277
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Three 88th Soldiers Receive Army Master Badges, by Kaleen Holliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Three 88th Soldiers Receive New Army Master Combat Badges
    Three 88th Soldiers Receive New Army Master Combat Badges
    Three 88th Soldiers Receive New Army Master Combat Badges
    Three 88th Soldiers Receive New Army Master Combat Badges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy; U.S. Army Reserve Command; 88th Readiness Division; Master Combat Badge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download