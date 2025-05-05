Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    David DeLeón Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 Years

    PHARR, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. David DeLeón 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Pharr, TX native, Air Force SMSgt David DeLeón is retiring from the U.S. Air Force after serving honorably for 28 years. DeLeón served as Superintendent with 561st Network Operations Squadron at Peterson Space Force Base, CO.

