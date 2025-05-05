Pharr, TX native, Air Force SMSgt David DeLeón is retiring from the U.S. Air Force after serving honorably for 28 years. DeLeón served as Superintendent with 561st Network Operations Squadron at Peterson Space Force Base, CO.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 11:14
|Story ID:
|497274
|Location:
|PHARR, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PHARR, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, David DeLeón Retired from the U.S. Air Force after 28 Years, by SMSgt David DeLeón, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.