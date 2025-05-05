BH 25-2: 718th FSS supports contingency beddown operation

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Members of the 718th Force Support Squadron executed a “safe haven” operation, assembling 72 cots in under an hour, to simulate emergency shelter operations during exercise Beverly High 25-2 at Kadena Air Base, May 7, 2025.



“Safe haven” is part of the 718th FSS’s quarterly readiness plan and was established to provide immediate shelter for service members and their families when traditional lodging facilities reach maximum capacity during large-scale evacuation events, ensuring timely access to safe, temporary housing.



“The goal is to provide immediate shelter and stability in the middle of chaos,” said Staff Sgt. Eileen Echaluse, 718th FSS services Airman. “Whether it’s a typhoon or another emergency, we need to be ready to support our Airmen and their families when they need it most.”

Kadena regularly schedules readiness exercises to validated emergency response capabilities, and ready Airmen for no notice contingency operations.

“Being FSS Airmen, it’s our job to provide that care for Airmen and their families,” said Airman 1st Class Nadalyia Flores Ahmad, 718th FSS assignments technician. “Running drills like this keep us ready to act quickly when it really counts.”

Learning from planned and executed operations, the 18th Wing will continue to flex its enhanced operational abilities to respond to real world scenarios as the Keystone of the Pacific.



