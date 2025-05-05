Goodfellow Hosts Base Honor Guard Class 25-Alpha Graduation and Class 24-Bravo Recognition Ceremonies

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing celebrated the graduation of the Goodfellow Base Honor Guard class 25-Alpha and the recognition of class 24-Bravo at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 2.

The role of Goodfellow’s Base Honor Guard is to uphold the 17th TRW’s Congressional Military Funeral Program across 28 counties of West Texas by honoring our heritage and embodying personal and professional excellence. Graduates from this course will go to serve as ceremonial guardsmen to represent the U.S. Air Force and every Airmen who ever served.

“Once they’re a ceremonial guardsman, they can honor the fallen when they’re in a deployed location or at installation level,” stated Tech Sgt. Eric Christensen, Goodfellow Base Honor Guard program manager. “It’s a special duty they can take with them everywhere, and the graduation just marks a big milestone for them.”



Congratulations Graduates of Class 25-Alpha:

Senior Airman Jenelle Daley, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Senior Airman Seth Krigbaum, 17th Training Support Squadron

Airman 1st Class Christyan Campbell, 17th Force Support Squadron

Airman 1st Class Irmalitz Garza, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Graham, 17th Communications Squadron

Airman 1st Class Saul Jasso Aguilar, 17th Communications Squadron

Airman 1st Class Kaden Kuhn, 17th Training Support Squadron

Airman 1st Class Allison Linder, 17th Comptroller Squadron

Airman Artasia Howard, 17th Contracting Squadron

Airman Liam Ronayne, 17th Communications Squadron



And Thank You Class 24-Bravo:

Staff Sgt. Robert Baylor, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Ramos, 312th Training Squadron

Senior Airman Jaron Beltrano, 17th Force Support Squadron

Senior Airman Harry Huang, 17th Communications Squadron

Senior Airman Kaden-Joseph Lizama, 17th Training Support Squadron

Senior Airman Raine Lo, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Airman 1st Class Juan Sebastian Cevallos Mateus, 17th Contracting Squadron

Airman 1st Class Macaela Corozolla, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Airman 1st Class Knickolas Reider, 312th Training Squadron

