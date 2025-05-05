Largest Annual Great Lakes Dredging Operation Starting Fall 2025

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Company will begin the largest dredging operation on the Great Lakes this fall.
This year’s dredging of Toledo Harbor’s federal navigation channel – which requires the largest quantity of material to be dredged from any Great Lakes harbor – is part of a two-year contract totaling $8.6 million, and ensures accessible depths for large vessels, the continued flow of commodities across the Great Lakes, and the economic viability of United States waterways.
“Maintaining the operation of ports like Toledo is a core part of our mission and essential to the economic strength of the nation,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, commander of the Buffalo District. “We’re proud of our partnerships with the City of Toledo and it’s port authority, the state of Ohio, and our representatives in Congress that have made this two-year contract award possible, and we look forward to getting dredging underway.”
Dredging will focus on the lower Maumee River and lake approach channel. Work is scheduled to take place from September through early December.
A total of approximately 600,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed into the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority’s confined disposal facility.
Dredging of Toledo Harbor is scheduled to be conducted by USACE every year, based on need and the availability of funding. This year’s dredging is being conducted under a $4.4 million task order issued on May 6, marking the final year of the two-year contract. The initial task order, issued in 2024, totaled $4.2 million.
Toledo Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled 10 million tons of cargo, including iron ore (55%), coal & lignite (14%), soybeans (5%), and salt (3%) in 2022. Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $592.3 million in business revenue, 2,393 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $183.2 million in labor income to the transportation sector.
Operation, maintenance and dredging of harbors like Toledo by USACE is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.
Photos available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157716854515061
The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.
