Womack Clinical Excellence Milestone TIP-TOP Among Treatment Facilities

The Hospital Education and Staff Development (HESD) department at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) has achieved a major milestone in clinical excellence with the implementation of the Transition in Practice Toward Optimal Performance (TIP-TOP) program. This Defense Health Agency (DHA)-recommended framework enhances nursing practice through a standardized, evidence-based approach that supports nurses’ transition from competence to clinical expertise.



Originally developed at Brooke Army Medical Center, the TIP-TOP program is built upon the validated Clinical Competency Framework, a federally funded initiative by the Army Institute of Surgical Research (2012–2016). It has demonstrated improved retention and staff satisfaction across military healthcare settings. The TIP-TOP Toolkit provides teaching plans, process guidance, and structured competency assessments tailored for new hires, new graduates, and contract nurses alike—ensuring every provider, from student to traveler, is supported.



From April 28 to May 2, WAMC hosted a five-day, high-impact training session facilitated by nationally renowned nursing education expert, Dr. Susan Boyer, DNP, MEd, RN, NPD-BC, FAAN along with Nurses International Founder and CEO, Miriam Chickering. The workshop focused on critical components including Preceptor Development, mentorship strategies, the Vermont Nurses in Partnership model, and standardized evaluation tools for competency. This training empowered nursing leaders, clinical nurse specialists, and unit skill builders to implement a consistent and clinically grounded orientation process throughout the hospital.



Program success measures include:



• Documented, performance-based evidence for validating success or termination

• Clear definition and achievement of performance expectations

• Early identification of “wrong fit” for specialty/unit roles

• Early detection of risks to safe, effective patient care

• Post-orientation survey data for long-term program sustainment



Colonel Matthew Marsh, WAMC’s Chief Nursing Officer, has been a key driver in aligning this initiative with the hospital’s broader strategic goals. His commitment to quality improvement, patient safety, and professional development has laid the foundation for a transformative nursing culture.



Integral to the successful adoption of the TIP-TOP model is Ms. Mary Katherine Carson, a devoted Nurse Educator in HESD. Over the past two years, Ms. Carson has led the advocacy and operational planning for this program. Through persistent collaboration with senior leadership and frontline staff, she secured organization-wide support and helped ensure readiness for future Joint Commission evaluations. Her efforts are redefining nursing excellence at WAMC and strengthening the bridge between military and civilian clinical leadership.



Dr. Boyer is an internationally recognized expert in nurse transition frameworks, clinical competence validation, and preceptor development. Her peer-reviewed work and implementation models serve as the foundation for TIP-TOP and similar programs across the Department of Defense. Her publications include:



• Boyer, S. (2021). Clinical Transition Framework: Nurse Competence and Preceptor Development. Academia Letters.

• Boyer, S., & Chickering, M. (2024). Clinical Competency Framework – Standardized Nurse Competence Development. In Nursing Studies – A Path to Success.

• Boyer, S., Mann-Salinas, E., Valdez-Delgado, K., & VanFosson, C. (2019).



Using the Delphi technique to determine core components of a Nurse Competency Program. Journal for Nurses in Professional Development.



Dr. Boyer’s partnership with HESD represents a significant advancement in military nursing education, setting a national benchmark for patient safety and professional excellence.

Together, these efforts signal a transformative shift in nursing education and practice at WAMC —one that reflects the highest standards of leadership and clinical excellence across both military and civilian healthcare systems.

