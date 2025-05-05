Civilian Corps 8th anniversary observed at Naval Hospital Bremerton

From regional exceptional family member program coordinator to material management handler to industrial hygienist to information systems technician to audiologist to personnel security manager and more, Navy Medicine Civilian Corps were commemorated at Naval Hospital Bremerton on their corps’ inception in 2017.



“Happy eighth birthday to the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps and thank you for all you do,” exclaimed Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton commanding officer. “Wednesday, 30 April 2025 was the eighth anniversary of Navy Medicine’s Civilian Corps and today gives us the opportunity to recognize the exceptional contributions of our dedicated Navy civilian workforce.”



Lepore explained that the command’s civilian staff have long been a source of stability – and endurance - over the years of much transition from supporting Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom to helping stop the spread of COVID to the present.



“Our civilian personnel have long served as the steady foundation of Navy Medicine. You are the continuity that keeps our mission moving forward, providing unwavering support, deep institutional knowledge, and steadfast commitment to both operational readiness and patient care. Across Navy Medicine, approximately 2,000 civilians serve in a wide range of critical roles. While many now fall under the Defense Health Agency, we remain proud of all of our civilian workforce,” stated Lepore.



“Each of you plays an essential role in our military treatment facility,” Lepore continued. “Your expertise, professionalism, and loyalty strengthen our team every day. We are grateful for your service and proud to have you as part of Team Bremerton.”



The official message released from Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, Chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery was also shared to highlight the significance of the event, “On behalf of Navy Medicine and a grateful nation, I express deep gratitude and warm congratulations to each member of our Civilian Corps on your eighth birthday.



“Your diverse expertise, spanning 119 specialties and encompassing more than 1,800 members, is critically important to Navy Medicine's mission. You provide the unique perspectives and professional expertise that ensure the continuity and effectiveness of our global operations. It is important to recognize that Navy Medicine as we know it would not exist without our civilian workforce. You are the backbone of our organization, the daily practitioners, and the architects of our service's enduring strength. You are the keepers of our institutional memory, the builders of our present, and the visionaries of our future, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our uniformed personnel.



Your commitment to our warfighters and their families is a testament to your steadfast dedication to service. Every day, you embody the values that make Navy Medicine a beacon of excellence. To every member of the Civilian Corps: Happy Birthday and thank you for all you do. It is an honor to serve alongside you.”

