Remains of World War II Soldier, Brilliant, Alabama, native, to be buried in Elwood, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. James C. Loyd, a Soldier missing in action during World War II, will be interred May 15 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois. Reeves Fruland Baskerville Funeral Home, Wilmington, Illinois, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Brilliant, Alabama, Loyd was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3d Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action Jan. 31, 1944, at age 19, after his unit engaged German Forces near the town of Cisterna di Latina (Cisterna), Italy. He was last seen during a reconnaissance patrol north of the village of Conca. The War Department issued a finding of death for him of April 19, 1945.



Loyd was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency March 14, 2024, after his remains were exhumed in September 2021 from the U.S. Military Cemetery, Nettuno -- now Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, Rome, Italy, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pvt. Loyd go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4074342/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-loyd-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Reeves Fruland Baskerville Funeral Home, 815-476-2181.



