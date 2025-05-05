Camp Zama recognition ceremony shines light on community volunteers

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Angela Heck, president of the Zama Community Spouses’ Association, cleans a shelf...... read more read more Photo By Noriko Kudo | Angela Heck, president of the Zama Community Spouses’ Association, cleans a shelf April 17 at the East Meets West Gift Shop on Camp Zama. Heck and other volunteers in the community were recognized during a ceremony April 29. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Community volunteers who logged more than 17,000 collective hours of service last year, saving nearly $1 million in labor costs, were recognized for their efforts during a ceremony April 29.



Camp Zama’s Army Community Service hosted the ceremony under the theme “Shining a Light on Our Volunteers” at the community club here.



Giovanni Hummons, the ACS representative who organized the event, said it was a privilege to highlight those who gave their time and effort to serve their community.



“It takes a special type of person to be a volunteer,” he said. “We have volunteers from every walk of life, including Soldiers, spouses, youths, local-national [employees] and retirees. They don’t do it for recognition, but it’s important to recognize them and let them know that someone does appreciate the things they do for the community.”



Hannah Bolin, a freshman at Zama Middle High School, said she was surprised but honored to be named Youth Volunteer of the Year. Hannah is vice president of the Red Cross Club and last year organized many meetings and community events, including giving out hot cocoa at a recent school visit and baking cookies for the military police.



“It’s very nice to do things for other people,” Hannah said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot more people in different areas of the community.”



Hannah said she likes volunteering at events because it is more engaging and it gives her the opportunity to learn how things work behind the scenes.



Others recognized during the ceremony were Bradford and Kimberly Nelson, the Family Volunteers of the Year; Sgt. Marc Viloria, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, named the Service Member Volunteer of the Year; and Aileen Afalla, a registered nurse at the BG Sams U.S. Army Health Clinic, named the Adult Volunteer of the Year.



Also part of the ceremony was a tribute to the late Yotaro Mukai. Mukai had volunteered as an aikido instructor at Yano Fitness Center from 2001 until his death this year. Col. Marcus Hunter, USAG Japan commander, presented a special honor award to Mukai, whose family accepted it on his behalf.



Mukai was recognized as having made a significant impact on the Camp Zama community and the more than 200 students he taught with an emphasis on basic aikido techniques and martial arts etiquette.