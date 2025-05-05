403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Mamoru Yonamine – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa

Mr. Yonamine Mamoru is being spotlighted for outstanding work as the Installation Supply Support Activity special packer, Mr. Yonamine has displayed great professionalism, motivation and pride in his work. He performs Care of Supplies in Storage of 729 lines ensuring no damage and property is packed properly while in stock. Mr. Yonamine ensures that the items shipped from the ISSA are properly packaged before shipment. He always does his best to solve problems. His knowledge and skills make the ISSA operation better.



Hometown:



Okinawa, Japan



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army:



I started working for the U.S. Army in March 2003 (22 years)



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?



Camp Kinser Commissary as forklift operator for three years.



How long have you been in this position?



I’ve worked for LRC-Okinawa for 22 years and have been in my current position as an “special packer” for 22 years.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I oversee Care of Supplies in Storage and ensure that the items shipped from the ISSA are properly packaged before shipment.

What other duties are you responsible for?

I maintain tools used for packing, check inventory of materials used for packing, and tidy and clean the work area.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Okinawa?



By properly packaging the customer products, we can get them to their destinations quickly and safely. I will continue to treat our products with the utmost care.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Okinawa?



All the supervisors are all energetic, kind, reliable, and lively. I feel a sense of unity within the organization and that we’re all a valued member of the team no matter your position and/or duty description.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I grow sugarcane in the field.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I have a motorcycle and often go touring with coworkers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 19:36 Story ID: 497231 Location: JP Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Mamoru Yonamine – Logistics Readiness Center-Okinawa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.