CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – While wildfires are no stranger to the state of California, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton continues to train and prepare during the annual Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. May 1, 2025. The annual interagency and interservice training evolution was designed to rehearse incident procedures in support of an immediate response to a simulated fire event. This exercise was an opportunity for interagency and interservice coordination and cooperation in meeting the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) requirement with federal, state, and local agencies.



Cory David Iverson was a dedicated father and CAL FIRE firefighter. He first began his career in 2008 as a volunteer firefighter then advanced his career to Fire Apparatus Engineer with CALFIRE. In 2017, Iverson was assigned to the Thomas Fire in Ventura County, California. While attempting to control the fire, he became entrapped by the fast-moving flames and tragically lost his life.



Wildland Firefighting Exercise first began in 2008, however in 2018, the exercise name was dedicated in honor of CAL FIRE firefighter Cory Iverson creating the name Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise. The annual training collaborates between CAL FIRE, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (MCIWEST-MCB Camp Pendleton), 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Environmental Security and Range Operations Division.



Scott Lemieux, MCIWEST – MCB Camp Pendleton regional emergency manager, described the valuable terrain Camp Pendleton offered to the training.



“Pulgas Lake is very centralized to the ranges, so the aircrews are able to maximize the reps and sets of the number of water pulls and drops during the hour and half of flight training.”



Captain Mitchell Phelps, pilot of the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing described the benefits of the training from the air perspective.







“This exercise offers invaluable training opportunities for both the pilots and crews of every participating aircraft. As a CH-53E pilot, fire-bucket operations are not something we routinely train for, so events like this are crucial for maintaining proficiency. It allowed me and my fellow crew members to practice essential skills, ensuring our aircraft, equipment, and personnel stay mission-ready to support CAL FIRE in future firefighting operations.”







Wildfire season typically starts in May and ends in November for southern California. However, the state of California is known for having wildfires all times of the year, which is why training and readiness is so crucial for CAL FIRE.



When a wildland fire erupts and all of CAL FIRE’s resources have been expended, that’s when the Marine Corps can get a call to send help. CAL FIRE, Battalion Chief of Aviation, Nick Brown, described the process that takes place when the Marine Corps needs to aid in the firefight.



“There is a notification process that is unique to this southern California region, an agreement that is only down here in San Diego. If we met the criteria for us to draw down and we know it is going to protect lives and infrastructure, we will send a notification to the Marine Corps and Navy to see if they have any availability of assets to help us with the fire or to preposition and be at the ready. There’s a process through a notification that goes through the senior watch officer and the battle watch team on both agencies, and it goes through their chain of command. Usually between 24-48 hour turnaround time for the squadrons to be on call ready for firefighting.”



Chief Brown explained the history that was made during this year’s iteration of Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise. This was the first year that Military Helicopter Manager (MHEM) were assigned to each helicopter.



“They build the gap between the military and the fire side. MHEM is a vital crew member to that particular helicopter as they are able to answer questions about the fire that the pilots need to know such as coordinates and communications while they drop water from a Bambi firefighting bucket over a target area. They are the liaison between CAL FIRE and the military.”



Having a MHEM in the cockpit was also extremely beneficial for the pilots, described Captain Phelps.



“Having a CAL FIRE MHEM on board during the exercise was a tremendous advantage. Acting as the subject-matter expert in aerial firefighting, the MHEM provided real-time guidance and support to our crew, enhancing both safety and operational efficiency. They assisted with the setup and inspection of the fire bucket, called the aircraft in over the dip and drop sites, and offered valuable techniques to improve each drop. Their presence directly contributed to the success of the exercise.”







The past few times the Marine Corps has been deployed to aide CAL FIRE was 2020 - Vally Fire, 2017 - Lilac Fire, and 2014 - for the San Marcos Fire. All of which were several thousand acres burned with structural and life loss.



Brown expressed his sincerest gratitude for the Marine Corps Partnership with CAL FIRE in their training, readiness, and execution with fighting wildland fires in the Southern California region.



“The assistance that we get whether it’s one helicopter or a fleet of eight, every bit counts. The cooperation and the relationship that CAL FIRE has with our partners with the U.S. military and the U.S. Marine Corps, both at Camp Pendleton and Miramar is just outstanding. It’s a long, strong relationship that we have together that no matter if a new Commanding General or Commanding Officer comes on board, this partnership maintains on course and continues to get better. It’s great to see a relationship like this happen.”



“This exercise has significantly improved both my personal capabilities and those of my crew to assist CAL FIRE in future firefighting efforts,” said Phelps. “The hands-on, realistic training we received is invaluable. Working directly with CAL FIRE assets gave us practical experience in joint operations, which will help us respond more effectively in real-world scenarios. Additionally, we can now take what we’ve learned and pass it along to other pilots and crew members, raising the readiness of our entire squadron.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 19:11 Story ID: 497230 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cory Iverson Wildland Firefighting Exercise, by SSgt Kathryn Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.