U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, May 5, 2025.
Discussions included the recently released New Zealand Defence Capability Plan 2025 and the New Zealand government’s increased focus on enhancing international security partnerships.
Barrington, Davies and their New Zealand delegation also visited the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies during their time in Honolulu.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 21:36
|Story ID:
|497224
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Zealand Secretary of Defence and Chief of Defence Force Visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.