New Zealand Secretary of Defence and Chief of Defence Force Visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | From right to center, U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey,, chief of staff of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington, and Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies, hold a group discussion at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H. M. Smith in Honolulu, May 5, 2025. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page