    New Zealand Secretary of Defence and Chief of Defence Force Visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    New Zealand Secretary of Defence and Chief of the Defence Force visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, chief of staff of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomes New Zealand Secretary of Defence Brook Barrington and Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Tony Davies to USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Honolulu, May 5, 2025.

    Discussions included the recently released New Zealand Defence Capability Plan 2025 and the New Zealand government’s increased focus on enhancing international security partnerships.

    Barrington, Davies and their New Zealand delegation also visited the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies during their time in Honolulu.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 21:36
    Story ID: 497224
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    This work, New Zealand Secretary of Defence and Chief of Defence Force Visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECDEF
    CDF
    NZL
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

