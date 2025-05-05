Commander, Navy Recruiting Command Visits NTAG Ohio River Valley

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, visited Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley (NTAG ORV), May 2, spending the day touring facilities and speaking with Sailors.



“Taking time to get out to the NTAG’s and getting a pulse on the enterprise is extremely beneficial,” Waters said. “It gives me an extraordinary opportunity to speak with those that are actually in the field finding the future Sailors of the fleet, and Ohio River Valley has been excelling at that duty.”



The admiral took time during the visit to highlight Sailors who have done exceptional recruiting work over the past year. Waters presented Navy Counselor 1st Class Katharina Tosh, recruiting nation’s Sailor of the Year, with a Navy Commendation Medal.



“It was an honor to receive my commendation from the admiral,” Tosh said. “Resilience and fortitude led to my success.”



Waters enlisted future Sailors at NTAG ORV. At the Columbus Military Entrance Processing Station, Waters emphasized the importance of teamwork and unity for MEPS, NTAG ORV and CNRC.



Waters spoke with recruiters from the Columbus area, introducing a new plan to purchase trifold monitor configurations for government-issued laptops and answering questions about further streamlining their day-to-day activities.



“We don’t know what we don’t know, and that’s why I like to come on visits like these,” Waters said. “We need to come in every day and run the play.”



In addition to headquarters and MEPS, Waters visited with officer recruiters at Navy Officer Recruiting Station Columbus.



“It was a distinct honor to host Rear Adm. Waters at NTAG Ohio River Valley,” said Cmdr. Patrick Henken, commanding officer, NTAG ORV. “The opportunity to engage directly with senior leadership underscores the importance of the work our recruiters perform daily and reaffirms the Navy’s commitment to those on the front lines of talent acquisition. Adm. Waters’

visit allowed us to demonstrate the high standards and operational excellence that have positioned our command as a leader in the recruiting enterprise. This level of access and attention serves to motivate our Sailors and reinforces that their efforts are both recognized and

valued at the highest levels.”



NTAG Ohio River Valley recruits the highest quality applicants for the U.S. Navy throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Southern West Virginia, and Southern Indiana.

