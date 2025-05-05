Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Lemoore Unveils Renovated Barracks, Underscoring Commitment to Sailor Quality of Life

    VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Naval Base Ventura County

    NAS Lemoore held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the completion of a $31.6 million renovation project to Unaccompanied Housing Towers A, B, and C—marking a major milestone in improving living conditions for Sailors aboard the installation.

    The comprehensive overhaul addressed significant structural and systems deterioration across the three towers, the central core building, and the adjacent mechanical yard. Renovations included complete upgrades to interior finishes, electrical systems, plumbing, fire alarms, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

    Modernization efforts brought state-of-the-art amenities to each unit, including new kitchens, digital thermostats, luxury vinyl tile flooring, ceramic-tiled bathrooms, and contemporary furnishings. The buildings also now feature touchless bottle-filling stations and a four-pipe HVAC system, providing enhanced climate control and year-round comfort.

    “These updated rooms are about more than just aesthetics,” said Command Master Chief Josh Rahberger. “The newly renovated barracks at NAS Lemoore represent an investment in our Sailors’ quality of life. When our people have a comfortable, modern place to call home, they’re better rested, more focused, and ready to execute the mission.”

    Sailors are expected to move into the new barracks by July 2025.

