Airman Goes Above and Beyond for Month of the Military Child

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - From the outside looking in, it's easy to overlook the hardships that come with being a military child - from frequent moves, long deployments, and having to adapt to new surroundings. For Month of the Military Child, one F.E. Warren Airman went above and beyond to make sure the children of service members at the 320th Missile Squadron saw these challenges in a positive light.



Senior Airman Perilyn Conner, 320 MS Command Support Staff member, was a military child herself. Knowing the struggles first hand, she decided this month of the military child she would show children how to appreciate their experiences with activities that were interactive and keep-sake worthy.



She used a world map that children could place stickers on to indicate where they were born and then describe anywhere that they've traveled to. She also provided printed passports they could fill in with their information and places they visited, which they got to keep as a memory along with many other activities.



“We wanted to make sure that they felt welcome, and be integrated into the squadron, because it really is like a family here, " said Conner. “So we try to take care of each other and make sure that their families are feeling supported as well.”



Through her interactions with the children, Conner noted their strength, resiliency, kindness, and bravery as well as the unique experiences they each had to offer from the various places they have lived.



“Any time they get to talk about the places they’ve been - whether it’s moving to a new base or sharing memories from where they’ve lived - they just light up,” said Conner. “You can see how much those experiences meant to them.”



Conner’s efforts gave the children of the 320 MS more than just a few fun activities - she gave them recognition, a sense of belonging, and pride in their unique role as military kids. Her heartfelt volunteer work throughout Month of the Military Child reflects a deep compassion and a genuine desire to uplift others. That same heart, selflessness, and connection to the community are what make Conner not just a better Airman, but a powerful example of what service truly means.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 17:26 Story ID: 497217 Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Goes Above and Beyond for Month of the Military Child, by Amn Nicholas Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.