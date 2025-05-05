International Partner Aircraft Maintainers Train with the 373rd

We are stronger with our partners! JBLM is proud to host Kuwaiti, Canadian, and Australian Airmen who visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord to participate in C-17 Globemaster III aircraft maintenance training at the 373rd Training Squadron, Detachment 12 during April and May of 2025.



These international Airmen, assigned to the Kuwait Air Force, the Royal Canadian Air Force 429th Squadron, and the Royal Australian Air Force 36th Squadron, dedicated weeks to improving their skills and abilities as C-17 aircraft maintenance professionals, enabling them to take critical knowledge back to their home station units and continue executing today’s airlift mission.



Each unit participated in their own training course to include ready heads-up display training for the Royal Canadian Air Force unit, total aircraft maintenance for the Royal Australian Air Force unit, and flying crew chief training for the Kuwait Air Force unit.



When asked about the training opportunity at the 373rd TRS, Royal Australian Air Force Corporal Jake Hicks, RAAF 36th squadron aircraft technician, said “It’s invaluable experience to practice engine changes and other maintenance to take back to our unit. The 373rd instructors have been very helpful and knowledgeable before we go back home. I’ve been very happy with the help they provided us.”



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ashley Surratt, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 12 senior enlisted leader, took time to emphasize the benefits of this type of collaborative training with our partner nations.



“When we train with our partners from Australia, Canada, and Kuwait, we’re not just building skills—we’re building trust, unity, and a stronger future,” said Surratt. “Every international student we mentor strengthens the bonds between nations and proves that together, we are more capable, more resilient, and more inspired. Our coalition isn’t just an alliance—it’s a force for excellence that drives us all to be better.”

