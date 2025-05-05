Readiness takes center stage at NMRTC Twentynine Palms Nursing and Corpsmen Skills Fair 

Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital nurses and corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Hospital nurses and corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms participate in hands-on training during the Annual Nursing and Corpsmen Skills Fair, held April 29–30. The two-day event focused on sharpening essential medical skills such as blood administration, high-level disinfection, suicide screening, and medication delivery using newly upgraded Alaris infusion pumps. Designed in response to regulatory standards and command-wide data trends, the fair emphasized readiness, patient safety, and teamwork through simulation-based learning and collaborative training sessions. The training ensures that Navy medical personnel remain highly skilled, adaptable, and prepared to deliver high-quality care in both military treatment facilities and deployed environments (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. – Navy nurses and hospital corpsmen at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms honed critical clinical and operational skills during the Annual Nursing and Corpsmen Skills Fair, held April 29–30. The two-day event focused on strengthening readiness and ensuring safe, high-quality care in both military treatment facilities and deployed settings.



This year’s Skills Fair emphasized hands-on training in key areas such as blood administration, AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and crash cart usage, high-level disinfection, suicide screening, fall prevention, and medication delivery using newly upgraded Alaris infusion pumps. Each skill station was selected based on regulatory requirements and command-wide trend analysis, reflecting NMRTC Twentynine Palms’ ongoing commitment to patient safety and mission readiness.



“This is a strategic investment in readiness, patient safety, and the overall health of the Navy and Marine Corps community,” said Cmdr. Mohneke Broughton, Director for Medical Services and Clinical Nurse Specialist for the Multi-Service Unit.



Spearheaded by Anesthesia Department Head Lt. Cmdr. Samantha Filipovich, the event integrated both nurses and corpsmen in shared training scenarios, promoting teamwork and communication through evidence-based tools like TeamSTEPPS (Team Strategies and Tools to Enhance Performance and Patient Safety) and I-PASS handoff protocols. Poster presentations and simulation-based scenarios added to the dynamic learning environment.



Among the technological highlights were newly introduced Alaris pumps equipped with enhanced safety guardrails, helping prevent medication errors and reinforcing a high-reliability culture in clinical settings.



“Ensuring best practices in these areas helps us respond more effectively to emergencies — whether we’re in a hospital or in a deployed environment with limited resources,” Broughton said.



Topics like blood administration and high-level disinfection carry particular relevance for operational medicine. Facilities near front lines may be required to perform transfusions in austere conditions. Meanwhile, proper disinfection techniques protect both patients and providers from healthcare-associated infections.



Mental health training also played a prominent role, with modules on suicide screening and restraint management. These align with Navy Medicine’s proactive approach to psychological wellness, incorporating pre- and post-deployment screenings, stress management, and resiliency programs.



“Prevention and early intervention are key,” Broughton emphasized. “We equip our teams with the tools to recognize risk factors and respond quickly.”



The fair also addressed common challenges faced by Navy medical personnel, such as limited access to specialized training and infrequent use of certain skills. Through guided instruction, mentorship, and hands-on repetition, participants refreshed competencies that are vital but not always part of day-to-day practice.



“Events like this ensure that our providers are not only staying current but are also engaged and motivated,” said Broughton. “It builds confidence, capability, and cohesion.”



As the Skills Fair concluded, personnel were encouraged to pursue further development through certification courses, military-specific education, and ongoing mentorship programs.



“These men and women are the unsung heroes on the front lines of Military Medicine,” Broughton said. “Their dedication and expertise ensure our warfighters — and their families — receive the best care, no matter where they serve.”