Chief of the National Guard Bureau Visits the 142nd Wing

Photo By Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer | Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Steven Nordhaus sits in an F-15EX with Lt. Col. Brandon Wigton, a pilot assigned to the 123rd Fighter Squadron, after returning from a flight at Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore., April 30, 2025. During his visit with the 142nd Wing, Nordhaus recognized outstanding Airmen and held a town hall in which he discussed the direction and evolution of the Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Steph Sawyer)

The Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Steven Nordhaus, visited the 142nd Wing at the Portland Air National Guard Base, April 30th, 2025, to experience the F-15EX for the first time and to recognize members of the wing.



Nordhaus oversees over 430,000 guardsmen in the Army and Air National Guard. One of his core missions is to ensure the readiness capabilities of guardsmen.



The 142nd Wing is home to 1,400 Airmen who support the wing’s Aerospace Control Alert (ACA), special operations, and future cyberwarfare missions.



The wing ensures domestic security of the greater Pacific Northwest of Northern California to Southern Canada as part of Air Combat Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command through the ACA mission. Future plans include the F-15EX providing that defense.



The 142nd Wing is the first operational unit in the Air Force to receive the F-15EX. This brings with it the challenges of learning the ins and outs of an intricate new weapons system, without institutionalized knowledge.



To better understand the efficacy of the Air Force’s new fighting aircraft, Nordhaus was fitted in gear, briefed, and then took flight with fighter pilot Lt. Col. Brandon Wigton in the F-15EX. He was able to experience the nuanced differences of the new Joint Mounted Helmet Cuing System or JHMCS and the jet’s flying and maneuvering capabilities.



After flight, Nordhaus commented on the advances the 142nd Wing has made in acquiring and adapting to the F-15EX. “You all are leading the way,” said Nordhaus. “I think you are doing a terrific job in that already. It’s building not only that readiness and capability, but that expertise here. It’s super important we look at how you take that F-15EX, which is a new platform, and take that to the next level…”



Following his flight, Nordhaus briefed mission importance and priorities at a Town Hall held in the base chapel, attended by over 200 Airmen.



Impressed not only by the F-15EX’s velocity in flight, Nordhaus also emphasized how the 142nd Wing has been at the forefront of modernization. This concept falls under his overarching theme for guardsmen: Readiness, Partnerships, and Modernization or ‘RPM’.



“…I got to witness some of your incredible modernization here today, with the first wing to receive the newest aircraft in the Air Force inventory in the F-15EX,” said Nordhaus.



While leading the way in modernization, the 142nd Wing is paving the road for future guard bases to receive the new EX.



The Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, La., Fresno Air National Guard Base, Calif., and it was announced last week that Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Mich. will be receiving the aircraft soon to further the longstanding readiness and modernization capabilities that Nordhaus emphasized the importance of in the National Guard.