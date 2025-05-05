Tactical Warfighter Readiness: Enhancing Physical, Nutritional, and Mental Resilience

SAN DIEGO (Apr. 30, 2025) —Guided Missile Destroyer USS Russell (DDG-59) was the first ship attached to Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) to participate in Tactical Warfighter Readiness (TWR) at NBSD’s Admiral Prout Building from April 15-17, 2025. TWR is a three-day, performance-focused program created to strengthen the overall readiness of active duty Sailors. Rooted in evidence-based practices, TWR bridges the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world application, focusing on the pillars of functional fitness, sustainable nutrition, and mental resilience.



“TWR gave my Sailors the tools to prepare for the physical and mental demands of their jobs. I'm grateful for the TWR team's investment in USS Russell's wellness and warfighting readiness,” said USS Russell Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Kailey Snyder.



Through immersive workshops and guided instruction, participants gain knowledge and tools to apply in both their personal and professional lives. Topics include fitness programming, cooking and meal prepping, personal values, goal setting, and adaptability.



“I am extremely excited to be working together with Sailors and staff at Navy Fitness,” said Chef Tommy Raimo, TWR instructor and featured chef for a live cooking demonstration. “Making sure Sailors are able to feed themselves and nourish themselves in a way that doesn’t require them to spend a ton of money or eat takeout.”



Assessment-Driven, Personalized Approach



Each Sailor undergoes a series of baseline assessments designed to create a full profile of their current readiness. These assessments include:

• Functional Movement Screen (FMS): Identifies movement inefficiencies and injury risk

• InBody Scan: Analyzes body composition

• Lifestyle Surveys: Evaluates physical activity and nutritional habits

• Performance-Based Tests: A 300-yard shuttle run, hand-release push-ups, and a farmer’s carry measuring the work capacity, endurance, and core strength of each Sailor



“After three days, we have a briefing with the Captain about what we think their Sailors need and what we recommend,” said A.J. Manalo, Fitness Director at NBSD.



Beyond the 3 Days: Sustaining the Impact



What sets TWR apart is its commitment to long-term performance. Ninety days after course completion, Sailors participate in a reassessment. This follow-up provides valuable insight into progress made, behavior changes, and how well the tools and strategies introduced during the course have been implemented.



Forging the Future Warfighter



TWR doesn’t just prepare Sailors for the next fitness test, it prepares them for life. By promoting habits that support physical durability, mental agility and nutritional readiness, the program contributes to the development of confident, capable, and resilient warfighters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 16:55 Story ID: 497202 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Warfighter Readiness: Enhancing Physical, Nutritional, and Mental Resilience, by PO2 Ulrika Mendiola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.