908th FTW April 2025 in Review

The 908th Flying Training Wing reached some major milestones during its busy month of April.



On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, the wing remembered that on that date in 1997, it was reassigned to the 22nd Air Force at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.



The next day, the wing remembered that on April 2, 2022, the last four-ship C-130H formation flight for the unit was conducted, closing the book on the wing’s tactical airlift mission.



On Thursday, April 3, 2025, the wing remembered that after going 726 days without possessing aircraft, the first of the wing’s MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters arrived at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, on that date in 2024.



On Friday, April 4, 2025, the wing remembered two significant events in its history. First, on that date in 1945, the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron was constituted as the 908th Air Engineering Squadron. Then on that date in 2004, Col. Heath Nuckolls became the 20th commander of the 908th.



The next day saw the wing hold a 5K fun Run on the flight line that then kicked off the wing’s family day.

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the wing held a quarterly awards board for the first quarter of 2025.



Next up, the wing remembered that on April 6 and April 7, 2024, the wing participated in the Beyond the Horizon Air and Space Show at Maxwell Air Force Base, providing a MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter static display and having members of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct medical demonstrations for audience members.



Tuesday, April 8, 2025, marked the third anniversary of the 908th’s final divestiture of its C-130H aircraft.



On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, the wing highlighted Senior Master Sgt. Erica DeRamus-Smith, the resource management superintendent for the 908th Operations Support Squadron who earned the title of Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024, for the wing.



The wing then remembered that on Thursday, April 11, 2024, it received a certificate of appreciation from the Air University Library for its partnership between the two organizations.



On April 18, 2025, the wing congratulated 21 members who were promoted recently.



On April 21, 2025, the wing welcomed 15 new members to its ranks.



On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Special Missions Aviators from the 908th Operations Group continued gaining valuable experience in the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, during a pre-evening flight over central Alabama.



On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the wing highlighted Lt. Col. Stephen Epperson, the deputy commander of the 908th Mission Support Group and the interim commander for the 25th Aerial Port Squadron, who earned the title of Field Grade Officer of the Quarter, for the third quarter of 2024, for the wing.



On Thursday, April 24, 2025, the wing celebrated the first anniversary of its first flight with the MH-139A Grey Wolf.



On April 25, 1969, the 908th was redesignated as the 908th Tactical Air Support Group and moved to Maxwell Air Force Base.



Closing out the month, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, the wing hosted cadets from Dothan High School’s Junior ROTC department to show of the Grey Wolf and discuss possible career paths in the Air Force Reserve.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 15:49 Story ID: 497201 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 908th FTW April 2025 in Review, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.