256th MCAS Conducts Operation MUSTANG in Preparation for National Training Center Rotation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In preparation for its upcoming rotation at the National Training Center in July, soldiers assigned to the 256th Medical Company Area Support (MCAS) recently conducted a comprehensive field training exercise titled Operation Mustang.



The exercise, held in Gainesville, Florida, focused on testing the unit’s expeditionary medical readiness and logistical capabilities. Soldiers deployed from Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, via a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and ground medical convoys, transporting all necessary equipment to establish Role 1 and Role 2 medical treatment areas in a simulated combat environment.



As a self-sustaining unit, the 256th MCAS is capable of transporting and setting up its own medical support systems. The unit can operate independently in austere environments and typically relies on temporary or mobile infrastructure rather than fixed, hard-standing facilities.



“We’re preparing for a rotation at the National Training Center in California,” said U.S. Army Maj. David Hill, field surgeon with the 256th MCAS. “The exercise is designed to prepare us for large-scale combat operations, which is now a priority as the military shifts its focus from counterinsurgency to potential large-scale conflicts with technologically advanced adversaries.”



The 256th MCAS provides both Role 1 and Role 2 medical care in support of large-scale combat operations. Role 1 care, typically delivered by medics and physician assistants with maneuver elements, includes immediate lifesaving measures, triage, sick call and coordination for evacuation.



Role 2 medical care consists of advanced trauma management, limited lab and radiology services, dental support, patient holding for up to 72 hours and coordination of medical evacuation to higher levels of care. The integration of Role 1 and Role 2 capabilities ensures continuous medical support from the point of injury through stabilization and onward evacuation.



For this exercise, the unit operated out of a historic World War II-era facility known locally as the Mustang Hangar. The hangar’s name inspired the title of the exercise: Operation Mustang.



During the training, the 256th MCAS deployed two jump teams, which are small, mobile medical units that provide Role 1 care in forward areas. Each team consists of an eight-person squad, which can be divided into two smaller groups. Each group includes a doctor, physician assistant, and six combat medics.



When activated, jump teams typically split into two groups of four. The doctor leads one team, and the physician assistant leads the other, with both advancing to establish a chemical biological protective shelter, or CBPS, which serves as their mobile treatment facility.



“This exercise gave us an excellent opportunity to test our mobility, coordination and ability to deliver medical support under realistic conditions,” said Sgt. 1st Class Adam Johnson, ambulance platoon sergeant with the 256th MCAS. “It also helps reinforce our readiness ahead of a major training rotation like NTC.”



Operation Mustang served as both a rehearsal and validation of the unit’s operational capabilities. The successful completion of the exercise demonstrated the 256th MCAS’s readiness to provide critical medical support during large-scale combat operations and reaffirmed its role as a vital asset within the Army medical community.

