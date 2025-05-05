Fair Winds and Following Seas: Farewell to Captain Lydia Doye

U.S. Navy Capt. Lydia Doye, like many military brats, has called countless places home over her lifetime, but Troy, Ohio, and Vienna, Virginia remain closest in her heart for what they mean to her and her family as she looks back on 27 years of service to her country and Navy.



“Troy was a close-knit community with strong values in faith, family and friends,” Doye said. “I still cherish the close friends I had in high school. I am grateful for the youth leaders and parents at Grace Baptist who were great mentors while I was growing up.”



Doye’s father was enlisted in the Air Force and the family moved around the globe to follow his career – from Sacramento, California to Edzell, Scotland and Bad Aibling, Germany, and settled down in Troy when she started 8th grade.



“When I was in high school, one of our Troy High School grads two years ahead of me informed me that more pilots were coming from the Naval Academy,,” explained Doye. “I visited [United States Naval Academy] that summer for the first time and fell in love with Annapolis.”



The alumnus who sparked Doye’s interest in the Navy was Matt Smith, at the time a midshipman at the Academy, and who was later Doye’s first salute as a new ensign when she commissioned.



“Serving in the Navy has afforded me the opportunity to be a part of building, training and developing Sailors in the world’s greatest Navy,” stated Doye. “I’m humbled to be able to be a part of it all.”



Doye credits her parents as the main driving force in her life and career, grateful for their strong values in faith, family and friends as she grew up, and for encouraging her interest in aviation.



“My parents always said that I could be whatever I wanted to be!” Doye said. “I joined a Boy Scout aviation club at Dayton Airport sponsored by U.S. Airways – by my senior year, I was leading it. We built a remote-control plane and flew airline flight simulators. It was amazing!”



These experiences in her youth propelled her down an untraditional career path. When the aircraft she flew during Operation Enduring Freedom were retired, she switched tracks mid-career, utilizing her master’s degree from the Naval Postgraduate School to redesignate as a Human Resources officer in 2006.



“This was around the same time we started our family, and co-locating with my husband Erik and being there for my kids became more and more challenging, so the career shift was a lifesaver,” expressed Doye, “I feel blessed to still be able to serve and be there for my Sailors and family.”



On her journey from Midshipman to captain, Lydia Doye has gone through several transformations as a naval officer, a mother, and a leader to become the person she is today.



“Take care of your people and they will take care of you.” Doye said, reflecting on her life. “Work hard with transparency … honor, courage and commitment.”



Capt. Doye and her family would also like to thank Erica and Dulani Woods, Carol Baer (Momma Baer), Alice Round, Coach Roberts, Matt Smith, and David and Carolyn Doye for being important and positive influences on their lives as well as the love and support they’ve received over the years.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine — represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian healthcare professionals — has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 15:03 Story ID: 497189 Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US Hometown: TROY, OHIO, US Hometown: VIENNA, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fair Winds and Following Seas: Farewell to Captain Lydia Doye, by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.