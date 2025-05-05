New process improves efficiency, security of contract awards at NUWC Division Keyport

Photo By Scott Pittman | The team that streamlined the DD254 process at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Pittman | The team that streamlined the DD254 process at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport gathers after a successful outbrief. Not pictured are NUWC Division, Keyport employees Lonny Schmitt and Michael Beadle and Naval Sea Logistics Center employees Indiana Bolger, Laurel Imes and Michael DeMedici. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman/Released) see less | View Image Page

A recent continuous process improvement effort at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport has streamlined the way the command handles the Department of Defense Contract Security Classification Specification form, or DD254, a key document for communicating security requirements in classified contracts. The new process, the result of a four-day CPI event held Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2024, is expected to significantly reduce rework and help protect classified information.



Last fall’s event was spearheaded by contracting officer’s representatives Louise Andrus-Babo of the command’s Corporate Operations Department and Trevor Park of the Undersea Systems and Sustainment Engineering Department. It aimed to address longstanding inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities and inconsistencies in how the form had previously been completed.



The DD254 is a legally binding document required by the Federal Acquisition Regulation for any contract involving access to classified national security information. It outlines security classification guidance and requirements for contractors with facility clearances.



According to the CPI event charter, prior to the recent improvements, the responsible parties for completing the DD254 form were not fully aware of the process, leading to several significant issues, to include delays, rework and missed deadlines. This led to considerable frustration for those responsible for ensuring the form was correctly filled out and routed for approval.



To tackle these challenges, Andrus-Babo and Park assembled a team of stakeholders that included representatives from the Contracting and Security departments, various technical departments, and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Division, Philadelphia contracting team.



Amy Constant, head of NUWC Division, Keyport’s Contracts Department's Contracts Fleet Readiness Support Division, championed the event. Constant, who has worked extensively in contracting, brought a valuable perspective to the effort, having observed firsthand the challenges posed by the existing DD254 process.



The event's process improvement efforts were led by Eliana Sanchez, CPI manager for the Undersea Systems and Sustainment Engineering Department. Sanchez is a certified Black Belt in Lean Six Sigma, a methodology focused on improving processes through increased efficiency and reduced waste.



Over four half-day sessions, the team mapped the existing DD254 workflow—using sticky notes that eventually "wrapped around the room," according to Sanchez—identified areas of confusion and inefficiency, and developed a new standardized process incorporating best practices and risk mitigation strategies.



They used a variety of CPI tools and methods beyond process mapping, including stakeholder interviews, brainstorming and root cause analysis.



The result was a new standardized DD254 process with enhanced security measures, including a new checklist developed by the command's Security Office and a revised workflow designed to get security personnel involved earlier in the process.



Sanchez guided discussions, kept the team on track and mentored two Green Belts in training: Lonny Schmitt, Command Conference Program Manager and Records Manager, and Clare Busch, a logistics management specialist in the Test and Evaluation Department's Range Operations Branch.



Sanchez emphasized the crucial role of collaboration and diverse perspectives in achieving a successful outcome: “Having every stakeholder group represented ensured a dynamic exchange of ideas,” she said.



The team's collaborative approach impressed Schmitt, who, along with Busch, observed the facilitation process as part of their Green Belt training.



"Everything was handled incredibly respectfully and very productively," said Schmitt. "People were respectful and let other people talk, and they worked through all this stuff together."



Busch also praised the team's collaboration: “We had a really great group of people in the room, and they were all on board with the purpose outlined in the Charter to improve the process,” she said. “The event was a success because of the strong involvement from our team leads, Trevor and Louise, and the team’s shared commitment to a positive outcome—that made a big difference.”



Sanchez added, "This event showcases the power of collaboration and the expertise of Keyport’s CPI community. By working together and utilizing CPI tools and methodologies, we were able to achieve a significant win for the command, enhancing both efficiency and security."



Andrus-Babo said NUWC Division, Keyport’s CORs are using the new checklist and are seeing significant improvements in efficiency and clarity regarding the DD254 requirements.



The team presented the new process to Keyport leadership during an outbrief March 5, which garnered widespread support and buy-in, according to Andrus-Babo.



Brian Babo, CPI manager for the Unmanned and Theater Undersea Warfare Systems Department, attended the outbrief as an observer. "It was one of the better outbriefs I have ever seen,” he said. “Stakeholders were actively engaged; they asked great questions and provided valuable feedback.”



Then-Command CPI Manager Kevin Lott said this initiative exemplifies broader Navy-wide process improvement efforts.



"Andrus-Babo's leadership in this effort reflects the command's commitment to continuous process improvement and aligns with both the commanding officer's emphasis on innovation and execution and the Chief of Naval Operations' ‘Get Real, Get Better’ initiative to identify and address underperformance," said Lott.



Busch has advice for others looking to improve processes: "Don't wait, just do it,” she said. “Reach out to your department Black Belt, or if you don't have one, find somebody that's a Green Belt in your area. They went through the certification process because they want to help."



The team plans to conduct follow-up reviews in six months to a year to assess the effectiveness of the new process and make further refinements as needed.







