From Civilian Nurse to Army Leader: 1st Lt. Crystal Absher Answers the Call at BJACH

FORT JOHNSON, La. — 1st Lt. Crystal Absher knows what it means to serve those who serve. After years working as a civilian nurse and building her career while supporting her Family through military life, she now wears the uniform at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital.



As an Army nurse in the emergency department, Absher delivers expert care and steady leadership, supporting mission readiness and providing comfort to Soldiers and Families across the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson.



Nursing wasn’t always part of Absher’s plan. Originally from Dallas, Texas, her path to the profession began as a military spouse searching for meaningful work that could move with her Family. From her first experiences as a certified nursing assistant in North Carolina to pursuing advanced degrees across the country, nursing quickly became a passion and a calling.



“I enjoy helping others and being the rock for someone in need,” Absher said. “As a nurse, I finally found a career that fit my life and fulfilled me.”



Over the years, Absher expanded her skills and embraced opportunities to grow in the field. She earned her associate, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees in nursing while balancing military life and raising a Family. Along the way, she found her home in the fast-paced environment of emergency nursing.



“I’ve worked everywhere; from Level 1 trauma centers in Baltimore to community hospitals,” she said. “I enjoy the unknown of the ER. I like adapting to illness or injury that comes through the doors and being the steady presence, my patients need in critical moments.”



Despite a successful civilian career, joining the Army remained a personal goal, according to Absher.



“Joining the Army had always been something I wanted to do,” Absher said. “We prioritized my husband’s career and our Family for many years, but once our kids got older and my husband began thinking about retirement, it finally felt like my turn.”



With her Family’s support, Absher applied for and was selected for a direct commission into the Army Nurse Corps. Returning to BJACH in uniform gave her the opportunity to continue serving a community she already knew well — this time as both a nurse and an Army officer.



“Everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, and that includes the Soldiers and Families who serve our nation,” said Staff Sgt. Kirby Sharbono, a recruiter with the U.S. Army Shreveport Medical Recruiting Station. “Direct commissioning offers experienced healthcare professionals like 1st Lt. Crystal Absher the opportunity to bring their skills to the Army team and make a meaningful difference.”



In the ER, Absher embraces her role as both a leader and caregiver. She understands that Soldiers and their Families often face emergencies without nearby relatives or support systems. Nurses, she said, fill that gap.



“Our patients come to us scared, hurt, or uncertain,” Absher said. “We are their advocates, their steady voice, and often, an extension of Family when they need it most.”



“Emergency department nurses are the unsung heroes of military healthcare,” said Maj. Tynika Reese, clinical nursing officer in charge of BJACH’s emergency department. “Every day, they deliver rapid, lifesaving care while also standing beside patients and Families in their most vulnerable moments. At BJACH, our nurses support a mission that never stops — ensuring Soldiers, Families, and rotational units are cared for so they can stay focused and ready.”



Absher’s path from civilian nurse to active-duty officer reflects the critical role nurses play across military medicine — and why the Army seeks passionate, driven professionals to join its ranks.



“1st Lt. Crystal Absher brings everything the Army Nurse Corps needs — trauma expertise, passion, and a unique perspective shaped by her experiences as a civilian nurse, military spouse, and now an officer,” Reese said. “She is a shining example of how diverse nursing paths strengthen our team and help drive Army Medicine forward.”



For Absher, donning the Army uniform is more than a career milestone — it’s a personal commitment to serve alongside those she has long supported. Whether providing urgent care in the emergency room or offering steady reassurance during life’s most difficult moments, she brings a wealth of passion, knowledge and commitment to the mission at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital.



Editor’s note: For more information about Army healthcare opportunities, contact Staff Sgt. Kirby Sharbono at (913) 205-1795 or visit https://recruiting.army.mil/mrb/.

