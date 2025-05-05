NUWC Division, Keyport Future Capabilities Office Department Head Scott Shimizu Recognized with Special Act Award

Photo By Shayna Gosney | Scott Shimizu, head of the Future Capabilities Office at Naval Undersea Warfare Center...... read more read more Photo By Shayna Gosney | Scott Shimizu, head of the Future Capabilities Office at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, was recently honored with a Special Act Award in recognition of his 36 years of distinguished service to the command. (U.S. Navy photo by Shayna M. Gosney/Released) see less | View Image Page

Scott Shimizu, head of the Future Capabilities Office at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, was recently honored with a Special Act Award in recognition of his 36 years of distinguished service to the command.



The award citation praised Shimizu’s dedication to the Navy, noting that his co-location with the Pacific Fleet enabled him to observe operations firsthand and effectively advocate for critical customer needs. It went on to describe him as a steadfast leader and mentor, known for uniting teams and bridging gaps in understanding and capability. His professionalism and integrity helped his team navigate change with confidence.



The citation emphasized the impact of Shimizu's contributions, stating, "We are all better for having you as a part of NUWC Division, Keyport."



Shimizu joined NUWC Division, Keyport in 1989 after earning a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hawaii. He served as a weapons systems engineer and technical advisor on the Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet N7 staff from 1996 to 2004. He was head of the Fleet Operations Support Branch and later the Pacific Fleet Test and Operational Assessment Division at NUWC Division, Keyport Detachment Pacific from 2004 to 2017. He was detailed to the U.S. Pacific Fleet N7 staff from 2017 to 2018 as Fleet Training Ranges and Targets Program manager, then became Keyport’s Fleet Customer Advocate in 2018. Shimizu then served as deputy department head and later department head for Customer Advocacy at NUWC Division, Keyport.



In 2024, he established and became head of the command’s Future Capabilities Office, focused on developing innovative solutions to address critical warfighter needs.



Throughout his career, Shimizu earned numerous accolades, including two Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Awards and the NUWC Division, Keyport Lifetime and Career Achievement Award in 2023.



Congratulations, Mr. Shimizu!







