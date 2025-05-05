Japan Begins New Chapter with First F-35s Delivered

Courtesy Photo | The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) held an F-35 aircraft delivery ceremony at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) held an F-35 aircraft delivery ceremony at Komatsu Air Base, Japan, April 26, 2025. Japan received its first three F-35 aircraft in country, marking a historic milestone for the nation. Image provided to the F-35 Joint Program office by the JASDF. see less | View Image Page

Strategically located on the western coast of Japan sits Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) Komatsu Air Base. The air base, which is Japan’s only fighter base on the Sea of Japan coast, is now the home to a new fleet of aircraft.



On April 26, 2025, the JASDF and Komatsu Air Base achieved a historic milestone with the delivery of the first F-35 Lightning II aircraft, a move that will dramatically increase their capabilities.



As Japan’s first three TR-3 F-35B aircraft landed, one served as an important backdrop for the historic aircraft delivery ceremony that marked a new chapter for the nation.



“It is the beginning of a new chapter for Japan’s F-35 program,” said JASDF Lt. Col. Ogino "VR" Masaki, Japan’s F-35 Program liaison officer. “Now we have taken a great step closer to building a robust and layered structure to fully leverage the most advanced fighter jet in the world into our defense capabilities and readiness.”



Japan’s integration of the F-35 aircraft into its military will increase the nation’s ability to operate in an increasingly complex environment, thanks to the platforms’ advanced, fifth-generation capabilities.



“The security environment around the Indo-Pacific is becoming more dynamic and unstable, and the significant refinement and enhancement of our air power is an urgent requirement for Japan,” explained Masaki. “The F-35 plays a key role to not only strengthen our air defense posture, but also to contribute to Japan’s ability to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.”



Japan’s delivery and integration of its F-35 aircraft was years in the making. The unique, collaborative, and interoperable nature of the program was instrumental in ensuring Japan was fully prepared to integrate the platform into its forces.



Just last year, Japanese military officials observed F-35 operations on the Italian aircraft carrier Cavour off the coast of Japan. A few months later, Japan deployed its Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH-184) to the western coast of the U.S., near San Diego, where U.S. F-35s began testing aboard Kaga. The interoperability and distinct collaboration efforts among the F-35 operating nations ensured Japan’s readiness to fully integrate the F-35s into its forces, whether at sea, on land, or in the air.



The aircraft delivery ceremony was a symbolic culmination of the years of planning and hard work, strenghtening the partnership between Japan, other F-35 operating nations, and the F-35 Joint Program Office. This new, fifth-generation fleet will shape the future of Japan’s defense posture and its ability to ensure a safe and stable Indo-Pacific region for decades to come.