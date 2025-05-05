Spiritual Readiness: A Mission-Critical Strength

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker | 250506-N-KC192-1023 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 6, 2025) Capt. William Hlavin, the regional...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker | 250506-N-KC192-1023 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (May 6, 2025) Capt. William Hlavin, the regional chaplain assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), blesses the hands of Capt. Jose Pinon, the training officer assigned to NMFL, during a blessing of the hands ceremony held during National Nurses Week for NMFL nurses and staff as all are a part of the healing team onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, May 6, 2025. Blessing of the hands is a moment of celebration and thanksgiving in recognition of a caregiver’s hands with oils or water and symbolizes how hands are used to deliver care and compassion. The Blessing of the Hands symbolizes the sacred role of healers and connects to Spiritual Readiness by affirming a caregiver’s sense of purpose, compassion, and inner strength to serve others with honor and resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker) see less | View Image Page

Defining spirituality can be difficult, according to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) Chaplain, Capt. William Hlavin. This is because he said, everyone defines it differently. As a result, understanding and applying spiritual readiness at the command level can be inconsistent.



In 2023 the Navy Chaplain Corps was tasked with creating a clear, shared set of words and definitions so leaders and Sailors could talk about spiritual readiness in a meaningful way.



Currently, the Navy’s working definition is, “Spiritual Readiness is strength of spirit that enables the warfighter to accomplish the mission with honor.”



What does it mean to have a strong spirit? “It’s a life that has meaning and purpose,” said Hlavin. In a military context it is knowing why one serves and feeling connected to something bigger than oneself--whether mission, faith, duty, or community.



“When people find meaning in the mission, they’re willing to do extraordinary—sometimes heroic—things to achieve it,” said Hlavin. “They’re not just following orders; they’re fighting for something they believe in. And often, it’s the person to their left and right that fuels that drive—the sense of community, shared hardship, and unity.”



In its 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study, the Pew Research Center found that while religious affiliation is declining, religious-non-affiliation is on the rise. Because of this, the Chaplain Corps wanted to create a definition that includes religious faith and faith communities as foundational but is not understood as exclusive to religion.



“Spirituality is a human characteristic,” explained Hlavin. “It is ultimately, about human flourishing and wellness. Seeking meaning and purpose is something everyone can relate to. It was psychiatrist and psychotherapist Victor Frankel, through his theory of logotherapy—'healing through meaning’—who, from a psychological perspective said, ‘human beings are meaning makers.’”



Hlavin explained this is an important component to understanding the importance of Spiritual Readiness. Ultimately, its purpose is to help Sailors and Marines find meaning and purpose in their vocation, relationships, and spiritual lives. This may include a life of faith, or a relationship with God—but ultimately, it focuses on shaping core values, beliefs, and a sense of identity--unique to the individual, but common to all, whether one is religious or not.



The Navy’s core values are “Honor. Courage. Commitment.” Often, these values are best taught as they are lived out. This is also true for Spiritual Readiness, which is not a checklist or a one-size-fits-all concept, rather it is a practical tool for leaders at all levels. Hlavin emphasized, the most meaningful way to discuss Spiritual Readiness is through personal experience—sharing one’s faith or spirituality which helps to shape decision-making, resilience, and mission effectiveness.



Additionally, Chaplains play a distinct role within a command, providing religious services, spiritual counseling, and confidential support tailored to an individual’s needs; this includes the non-religious. While Chaplains are trained to guide in deeper spiritual exploration, they work collaboratively with command leaders to foster a culture of individual resilience, unit cohesion, and overall warfighting readiness.



Chief Religious Program Specialist Angelique Tulp, and assistant to Hlavin, emphasized; Spiritual Readiness is more than a personal benefit but rather a command asset. “You have a team that is more resilient, purpose-driven, and equipped to face the mental, emotional, and ethical challenges of military life,” she said.



For Navy Medicine, this has become a growing priority as its mission has shifted from a healthcare delivery focus to an operational one. “There's a move to place chaplains on key operational platforms,” she explained. “Many of our Chaplains and Religious Program Specialists are now embedded with Expeditionary Medicine (EXMED) Platforms.” This aligns with the Navy Surgeon General’s line of effort, to deliver Expeditionary Medical Systems—ensuring that warfighters are medically, mentally, and spiritually ready to operate in contested environments.



Chaplains serve as vital enablers to Spiritual Readiness. Their ability to provide confidential support, offer perspective grounded in meaning and values, and guide individuals through adversity makes them indispensable to mission success. Tulp expressed, Command leaders who actively engage with Chaplains and incorporate Spiritual Readiness into their leadership toolkit will be better positioned to support their teams holistically in strengthening trust, improving wellness, and fostering a culture of excellence across their command.



According to Hlavin, Spiritual Readiness has been shown to significantly enhance both physical and mental well-being in military personnel as well. “Studies indicate that service members with a strong sense of spirituality, and specifically, affiliation with a religious faith group, experience lower rates of suicidality,” he said.



The 2023 Department of Defense Total Force Fitness Framework study highlights spiritual fitness as a key domain for overall readiness. It suggests that spiritual engagement—whether religious or non-religious—also supports stress reduction, improves coping mechanisms, and strengthens moral resilience. These benefits contribute to individual health, as well as unit cohesion and mission readiness, making Spiritual Readiness a critical component of total force fitness.



“In the end, mission accomplishment isn’t just about results; it’s about completing the mission with honor, integrity, and the strength of a connected team,” said Hlavin. “As leaders and chaplains, we meet people where they are, helping them find the language of spirituality by uncovering what gives their life meaning and purpose—building connection, resilience, a sense of belonging to something greater than self, and serving outside of self.”