From Poland to Queens: Patriot Beyond Borders



Growing up in Poland, Sobota was inspired by American movies that portrayed the United States as a land of endless possibilities. Winning the green card lottery gave him the chance to chase that dream. In pursuit of a better future for his family, Sobota left his wife and son behind in Poland as he navigated the complexities of immigration.

Arriving in Queens, New York in 2006, Sobota faced the immediate challenge: learning English. With no formal training, he taught himself the language while working as a truck driver. By 2008 Sobota struggled with keeping food on the table and sending money home, so he decided he would join the military for a stable income. In his spare time, he studied for the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test (ASVAB). His first attempt at the test ended in failure, likely due to his limited English, but failure was never an option. Sobota doubled down on his studies, passed the test and set his sights on serving in the military.

Though initially rejected by the Marines Corps due to his broken English, in 2008, Sobota found a home in the Army and enlisted as an infantryman ready to embrace the challenges of basic training.



Strength in Adversity



Basic training was grueling. The language barrier turned simple commands into challenges, but Sobota’s determination never wavered. While others gave up, he persevered, motivated by his love for his family and his desire to serve his new country.

After graduating, Sobota was assigned to Germany, where he was briefly reunited with his wife and son before deploying to Afghanistan in 2010. His first tour tested him physically and emotionally, but it was his second tour that changed his life forever. Injured in a Stryker explosion, Sobota received the Purple Heart for his bravery and sacrifice.

Returning to Germany, Sobota saw his wife and son become U.S. citizens, a moment of immense pride. The family relocated to Fort Carson, Colorado, where Sobota’s understanding of European cultures and fluency in Polish made him an invaluable resource for missions in Germany and Poland.



A New Mission



Today, Sobota is training to become a Guidance Counselor with the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC). His mission is deeply personal: to ensure no recruit faces the same struggles he endured.

“I want to help Americans, and immigrants alike and give them the tools to succeed” he says.

By educating recruits about career paths, benefits, and realities of Army life, he aims to build a stronger, more prepared Army, one Soldier at a time.



Lifting the Next Generation



Life doesn’t grant everyone the same starting line. Some are born into stability, while others must fight for every inch of progress. But what defines a person is not where they begin— it’s how they choose to navigate the road ahead. Some allow obstacles to shape them; others like Sobota, refuse to be defined by circumstance, and for those who seek purpose, the Army offers a path paved with growth, and honor.



Even as he learns to mentor others, Sobota continues to push his limits. He’s currently working toward earning his pilot’s license and dreams of one day achieving a Ph.D. in Psychology.

Sgt. 1st Class Thomasz Sobota’s story is one of grit, growth, and service— not just to his country but to the people who follow in his footsteps.



His story is one of choosing the harder path, weathering the storm, and looking back to lift others up. It’s a story of an immigrant who fought for a dream, of a Soldier who sacrificed for his country, and of a man who embodies what it means to serve—not just in uniform, but in heart and spirit.

