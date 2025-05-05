BAMC receives ‘A’ rating in recent Leapfrog assessment

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Army Col. (Dr.) Caela Miller, Department of OB/GYN deputy chief, performs a robotic...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Army Col. (Dr.) Caela Miller, Department of OB/GYN deputy chief, performs a robotic hysterectomy for cervical dysplasia at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022. A robotic hysterectomy uses surgeon-controlled robotic equipment to remove the uterus. Cervical dysplasia is the abnormal growth of cells on the surface of the cervix and could lead to cancer if left untreated. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, May 6, 2025 – Brooke Army Medical Center received an “A” rating in the latest Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for Spring 2025.



“The high grade in safety reflects the entire organization’s commitment to providing the best care possible,” said Dr. Evan Renz, BAMC deputy commander for quality and safety. “Earning the ‘A’ means that the team maintained its clear focus on high-quality and safety over an extended period of time.”



The Leapfrog Group is a national, independent organization focused on health care quality. The organization evaluates hospitals on a wide range of safety measures, including errors, injuries, and infections.



Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.



A hospital must meet specific criteria to be eligible for participation in the Leapfrog safety assessment. In the Spring 2025 ratings, 32% of participating hospitals nationwide received the highest grade. Of the eligible military hospitals participating in the grading assessment, 16 received an “A” grade.



“The Leapfrog standards align with our commitment to the principles of Ready Reliable Care,” Renz said. “The distinction reflects not only hard work, but a longstanding culture demonstrated by thousands of BAMC staff members.”



Ready Reliable Care is the Defense Health Agency-led effort to advance high reliability across the Military Health System. Ready Reliable Care describes BAMC’s efforts to become a high reliability organization. An HRO strives for zero harm and remains committed to continuous learning and improvement, despite operating in complex or high-risk environments.



BAMC serves more than 250,000 military beneficiaries within San Antonio and the surrounding communities. On average there are about 236 inpatients daily.



“BAMC is committed to providing our patients the best quality and safest care possible and these results exemplify that commitment,” said Col. Kevin Kelly, BAMC commander. “We are very proud of this extraordinary accomplishment.”



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade ratings are available to the public, making it easier for patients to understand the safety standards of their local health care facilities. For more information, visit https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/your-hospitals-safety-grade.