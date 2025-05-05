64th Troop Command Appoints First Command Senior Warrant Officer Advisor

Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | The Wisconsin Army National Guard's 64th Troop Command held an assumption of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Amanda Stock | The Wisconsin Army National Guard's 64th Troop Command held an assumption of responsibility ceremony as Chief Warrant Officer 4 Andrew Jarosinski became the brigade's first Command Senior Warrant Officer Advisor at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison, Wis., May 2, 2025. Jarosinski will serve as an advisor to the brigade commander and his staff on all aspects of army operations as well as a principal advisor to all subordinate warrant officer leaders throughout the 64th Troop Command. see less | View Image Page

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s most diverse brigade welcomed a new leader to its ranks during a ceremony May 3 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Madison.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 AJ Jarosinski formally assumed responsibility for a newly established role as the brigade’s first command senior warrant officer advisor.



The position, which other brigades in the Wisconsin Army National Guard will soon fill as well, aims to provide brigade commanders with a senior warrant officer to advise and advocate on behalf of the warrant officer corps. Jarosinski will fill the role in an additional duty assignment capacity, while maintaining his traditional duties in another assignment.



The 64th, which boasts a sizeable warrant officer corps thanks to a large number of pilots and maintenance warrants within the brigade, was the first to fully implement the new concept aimed at ensuring the warrant officer perspective is part of dialogue and discussions at the command and staff level.



Jarosinski, who brings more than 18 years of experience with the 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation, into the new position at 64th Troop Command, will continue to fulfill his duties in the 147th, while joining Command Sgt. Maj. John Buck and brigade commander Col. Kurt Southworth on the command team.



Southworth praised Jarosinski for his professionalism and dedication throughout his career, noting that helped set him apart as one of the finest warrant officers in the state.



“Today, you take on a new challenge and a new responsibility as the 64th Troop Command’s first Senior Warrant Officer Advisor, and I can think of no one I am more confident in assuming the guidon for the first time than you.”



Southworth charged him with helping maintain readiness and establishing a standard of excellence in all aspects of Army operations.



Meanwhile, Jarosinski was humbled and honored by the opportunity while laying out a vision that focused on ensuring Soldiers are empowered to care for their own well-being and also understand the context and the “why” of everything they do.



If Soldiers on the line don’t understand the why behind what they’re doing, he said, they won’t be able to make the day-to-day judgment decisions they need to make to accomplish their missions.



“I’m excited and honored to be able to serve in this capacity, and I look forward to helping grow the 64th and the warrant officer community,” he said.



The 64th Troop Command includes a diverse array of Wisconsin Army National Guard units including an aviation battalion, a combat support sustainment battalion, and a battalion comprised of units representing public affairs, trial defense, cyber, engineer, chemical, band, contingency contracting, and more.