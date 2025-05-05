Fort Belvoir Law Enforcement Activity welcomes new commander, strengthens role as critical security asset

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia – 2024 was a year of transformation and renewed mission focus for the military police Soldiers of Fort Belvoir Law Enforcement Activity (LEA). With the inactivation of the 212th Military Police Detachment – originally constituted as the 312th Military Police Escort Section in 1944 – the unit turned a historic page. In its place, the newly designated Fort Belvoir LEA was born, ushering in a new era of operational readiness and regional impact. Sgt. 1st Class Jared Martin became its first detachment sergeant under this new banner.



On May 1, the unit marked another milestone as Capt. Antonio Badillo Morales assumed command from Capt. David Byers during a traditional change of command ceremony. The symbolic passing of the guidon represented not only the transition of authority but the enduring legacy of leadership and mission continuity.



Hosted by Headquarters’ Battalion Commander Lt Col. Julie Austin, the ceremony highlighted the LEA’s critical contributions to national security and warfighter support.



“This moment represents more than just a transfer of authority – it is a reflection of continuity, trust and commitment to the mission of protecting Fort Belvoir community and the greater National Capital Region,” said Austin.



She praised Capt. Byers for his exceptional leadership, noting the unit’s pivotal support to high-profile missions such as the funeral of President Jimmy Carter and security operations during the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



“Whether protecting VIPs or supporting large-scale crowd management, or ensuring the security of restricted areas, the Fort Belvoir Law Enforcement Activity rose to the occasion time and time again under Capt. Byers’ command,” said Austin.



Capt. Badillo Morales brings extensive experience from his previous role as operations officer within Fort Belvoir’s Directorate of Emergency Services. Austin emphasized his readiness for this unique and high-stakes role.



“This job is unique, and uniquely important,” said Austin. “You are now entrusted with leading a team that protects the installation, executes sensitive and high-visibility missions, and responds to some of the most complex security challenges in the region.”



As an IMCOM Sustainment Installation, Fort Belvoir plays a vital role in Army readiness, and LEA is at the core of that mission. With its strategic location, experienced Soldiers, and expanding regional responsibilities, LEA serves not only the garrison and tenant organizations but also the broader National Capital Region. The installation’s recent transition from the Army Material Command patch to the Army Military District of Washington patch, further underscores this role.



Capt. Byer reflected on this scope in his parting remarks, offering a charge to his successor.



“One thing that I have learned, and that I would like to pass to you, Tony, is that you are part of something bigger than the detachment. You will be asked to perform missions and tasks that serve a higher purpose than any individual standing here today,” said Byers. “Your job is to make it happen. Don’t do more with less - each of these Soldiers is owed your full commitment, your care, your service, your sweat, blood, and tears.”

He also reminded his Soldiers of their unique value and unwavering contribution.



“The reality is we are but 48 Soldiers in an army of 443,000 active-duty Army Soldiers, yet are both the first and last line of defense for this garrison,” said Byers. “You’ve been the main effort at times, the support, and the reserve - turning on a moment’s notice and stepping in when no one else could. Without you all, the installation would not be successful, and for that you are owed more gratitude than I, or anyone else, can offer.”



Capt. Badillo Morales, in his first remarks as commander, acknowledged the weight of responsibility and pledged his full effort.



“I promise to give you 110% of my effort and time,” said Badillo Morales.

