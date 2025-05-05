NCTS HR Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Brett “T-Rex” O’Donovan, commanding officer, Naval Computer and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Brett “T-Rex” O’Donovan, commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic, (left) presided over the change of command ceremony April 25, where Capt. Gilkey (center) transferred responsibility of commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Hampton Roads, to Cmdr. Sean Brown (right). (U.S. Navy photo by IT2 Nathan Milca / Released) see less | View Image Page

Story and photos by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Milca, NCTS HR Public Affairs



Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Hampton Roads (NCTS HR) held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads in Norfolk, Va., April 25.



During the ceremony, Capt. Craig M. Gilkey transferred responsibility as the commanding officer to Cmdr. Sean S. Brown.



“For the crew here at NCTS HR, thank you all for the opportunity to lead you for nearly two years,” said Gilkey. “My experience over my time in the military is that a leader, or leaders, will provide some goals and vision – some or all of which may or may not be achieved or realized. Well, we did it, thanks to your hard work, we met the objectives I laid out during the change of command in June of 2023. Cmdr. Brown’s experience speaks ‘NC3,’ as well as lots of time leading and mentoring Sailors. Very few communicators in the crowd don’t know Sean and the impact he’s made at NCDOC, as well as at NCTAMS LANT. Sean will take us to the next stage.”



Capt. Brett O’Donovan, commanding officer, Naval Computer and Telecommunications Area Master Station Atlantic (NCTAMS LANT), presided over the ceremony, praising Gilkey for his exceptional leadership and dedication to the command.



Gilkey, a native of Kentucky, enlisted in the United States Navy in 1993 as a Hospital Corpsman. He was commissioned upon completion of a bachelor's degree from Old Dominion University in 2004, via the Enlisted Commissioning Program, as a Surface Warfare Officer - Information Professional (IP) option. After earning his Surface Warfare Officer qualification, he transferred to the IP community in 2005. He completed a master's degree at Naval Postgraduate School in Information Systems Operations. Brown, who reports from duty as the Executive Officer, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command, assumed command of more than 130 military and civilian personnel at NCTS HR.



“I am profoundly privileged to join this exceptional team, a team that embodies the very essence of dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment,” said Brown. Brown, a native of Georgia, enlisted in the United States Navy in 1992. He attended Recruit Training and Radioman Class “A” School in San Diego, Calif., in 1995. Brown is a graduate of Wayland Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in management of information systems, and of the Naval Postgraduate School with a master’s in network operations and technology.



NCTS HR provides global nuclear command, control, and communications operational reporting and support for Fixed Submarine Broadcast System (FSBS) sites. Additionally, NCTS Hampton Roads provides Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) node site operations, Radio Frequency systems support, and Key Management Infrastructure (KMI) support. NCTS HR operationally reports to Commander 10th Fleet via Task Force 1010, Naval Network Warfare Command, and NCTAMS LANT.



-30-