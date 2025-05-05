NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Marine Corps A&E Projects in North & South Carolina

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded MBF Architects, Pennsylvania (New Bern, North Carolina) a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with a maximum amount of $15 million, for Marine Corps architectural design and engineering (A&E) projects in North and South Carolina.



A&E projects to be performed on location as follows: Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina (40 percent); MCAS New River, North Carolina (10 percent); Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (40 percent); MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina (5 percent); and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina (5 percent).



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an anticipated completion date of May 2030.



Fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance (O&M) (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated at the time of award. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M (Marine Corps), and military construction funds.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with 11 submissions received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-D-2528).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



