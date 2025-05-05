Educators Expand Knowledge of U.S. Army Reserve at Medical Simulation Training Center

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | More than 20 educators from Onalaska High School visited Fort McCoy, Wis. Medical...... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | More than 20 educators from Onalaska High School visited Fort McCoy, Wis. Medical Simulation Training Center during their professional development day, May 2, 2025. During the tour educators were shown some medical training U.S. Army Reserve soldiers experience. see less | View Image Page

More than 20 educators from Onalaska High School visited Fort McCoy, Wis. Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC) during their professional development day, May 2, 2025. During the tour educators were shown some of the medical training U.S. Army Reserve soldiers experience.



Onalaska High School principal, Jared Schaffner, who experienced the MSTC tour in 2024, wanted more educators to see the opportunities and education the U.S. Army provides to soldiers in the medical field. "A lot of our graduating students are interested in the medical field," stated one educator, "I don't think they realize the benefits they could obtain in the Reserve."



Local recruiter, Staff Sgt. Andrew Coffman was on site to help answer questions educators had about other career opportunities in the U.S. Army. Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division, whose children attend Onalaska High School, shared stories of their military service, explaining the variety of ways a Soldier can serve.



The educators will use the information they obtained to help their students understand the variety of post-secondary options that are available after graduation.