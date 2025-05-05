DFMWR, local VFW partner to offer annual Fort Knox Kids Fishing Derby, June 7

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10281 are partnering to host the annual Fort Knox Kids Fishing Derby at Camp Carlson on June 7.



The event is free and open to the public. Children 15 years of age and under will qualify for a free tackle box and fishing rod, as well as the chance to earn awards during the closing ceremony.



The event will take place at Camp Carlson’s lodge and lake area from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check-in will run from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and event organizers will conduct a mandatory safety brief at 9:45 a.m.



Those wishing to participate are required to register in advance via a registration and waiver form.



Individuals can submit an online form via email to kidsfishingderby10281@gmail.com, or pick up and drop off physical forms at the Sadowski Center on post, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Forms must be submitted no later than June 4 for a spot as the event is limited to the first 350 registered children – there will be no day-of registration option available on derby day.



Event officials ask that attendees bring their own fishing equipment as the VFW Post 10281 will have a limited supply of loaner poles available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, bait will be provided and there will also be volunteers on site to assist children with baiting their hooks.



A free lunch – hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks – will also be provided to children in attendance.



The event will conclude with an award ceremony. Registered participants will be eligible to receive additional prizes during this portion of the event but must be in attendance to receive them.



A Kentucky State Fishing License is not required for the event. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for June 8.



Editor’s note: For questions individuals can call 502-624-1838 or email kidsfishingderby10281@gmail.com.



