The results are in: Joint Commission visits Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Welcoming aboard The Joint Commission … Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Welcoming aboard The Joint Commission … Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command commanding officer officially greets The Joint Commission inspection team, who recently conducted an accreditation survey at NHB, April 29 – May 1, 2025. The surveyors’ overall remarks at the end of their in-depth provided positive feedback on the continual work the entire command conducts in providing safe, patient-centered care in a professional healthcare setting (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

As the last days of April dawned at Naval Hospital Bremerton, several exhortations could be heard echoing through the halls.



“It’s game day!” “You know we got this!” “Time to bring it on!”



Bringing it on – and then some - is exactly what NHB staff did, reflected in shared results from The Joint Commission accreditation survey, April 29 - May 1, 2025.



“I am incredibly proud of our recent Joint Commission survey. Mission accomplished! The surveyors’ general remarks highlighted that we are a professional, patient-centered team of experts in our fields who truly care. A job well done to each and every one of you,” shared Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton command officer, with her entire command.



The Joint Commission survey takes place approximately every three years to inspect a hospital on such demonstrated high standards as patient care, process improvement and professional collaboration. The surveyors evaluated NHB’s compliance with established standards and identified strengths and weaknesses.



The Joint Commission overall goal was not centered on finding problems. The surveyors routinely share their accumulated years of expertise to help fine tune a Defense Health Agency health care organization like NHB. From directorates to offices to clinics, the visiting survey team evaluated NHB’s policies, procedures and personnel, including reviewing Joint Commission criteria, performing spot inspections, and assessing standard operating procedures, forms, and protocols in place.



They also gave credit where credit was due to staff members, processes in place and enacted initiatives.



“The surveyors’ positive feedback resonated throughout the command,” said Lepore, specifically highlighting several command areas that garnered exceptional praise, which included NHB’s Mental Health Directorate, cited as having, “amazing staff interaction and mental health programs second to none. The surveyor was so impressed that they plan to personally utilize and share some of the best practices witnessed here. This speaks volumes about the quality of care provided.”



The Mental Health team provides a wide array of outpatient mental health services, including individual psychotherapy, readiness-related psychological evaluations, and Personnel Reliability Program evaluations for Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen across nearly 300 tenant commands in the Pacific Northwest. They handled more than 1,700 adult psychiatry visits last year and approximately 6,300 adult psychology visits, along with more than 4,500 Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program visits.



NHB’s Emergency Management, led by Mr. Terry Lerma, was recognized for showcasing a highly engaged staff, great collaboration, and a well-oiled process.



“For emergency management, we are the force multipliers. Emergency management is all about making sure all the staff are ready to respond on our worst day so we can support and care for our warfighters, eligible beneficiaries and keep our active duty and civil service staff safe,” said Lerma.



From mass casualty drills to earthquake response training to real world pandemic response efforts, Lerma, along with a number of subject matter experts such as Dr. Dan Frederick, NHB population health officer and Mr. Pat Flaherty, NHB chief information officer, have been constant fixtures at NHB for years and routinely cooperate on emergency management principles in response to calamities and catastrophes, whether manmade or natural.



“The surveyor declared emergency management one of the best programs they'd seen. Outstanding work,” noted Lepore.



Also noted was the work from NHB’s Combined Food Operations in manning the Terrace Dining Facility.



“The spotless galley is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our entire staff. Thank you for maintaining such high standards,” said Lepore.



Performance improvement as best practices also drew praise from The Joint Commission.



“Outstanding process improvement initiative with the colorectal screening process. Amazing results! Specific shoutout to the project lead, Mr. Aaron Myers. The surveyor liked it so much she wanted a copy to show off to other institutions,” Lepore said.



The Joint Commission surveyors also inspected NHB’s branch health clinics located on Naval Base Kitsap Bangor and Naval Station Everett and came away impressed at both locations.



“Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit Everett did an outstanding job on their virtual inspection of the medical documentation. The surveyors were impressed with the completeness in their process,” said Lepore. “NMRTU Bangor was visited by the team in person and Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Plyler, family medicine physician, was recognized for the thorough and outstanding care she was providing to her patients.”



When The Joint Commission surveyors arrived at NHB, after meeting with command leadership, a team of designated escort staff was earmarked to assist them in all their needs. Their collective professionalism, knowledge, and accommodating nature proved to be instrumental in the success of the survey and did not go unnoticed.



“A special thank you to Lt. Justin Sutton, Lt. Julia Lucas, Chief Hospital Corpsman Rose Hendricks, Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class William Brown, Domenick LLanda, German Rossete, Hospital Corpsmen 2nd Class Collin Bennett and Miracle Suzuki, Hospital Corpsmen 3rd Class Theodore Hospodar and Dylan Nowakowski for outstanding support,” commented Lepore.



The behind-the-scenes team who handled a majority of the coordination for the inspection was also acknowledged.



“I also want to extend my sincere gratitude to individuals who were instrumental in this achievement. Capt. Brandon Wolf, Director for Strategy and Quality Management department head was a late addition whose efforts motivated the team across the finish line. Mr. Andrew Stein, compliance officer, behind-the-scenes work was critical to our success. Ms. Elma Faye Miller, infection preventionist, was brilliant in orchestrating the advanced tempo mock surveys which were invaluable in preparing us for the real thing,” said Lepore, noting there were also a number of department joint commission champions who proved crucial with their involvement.



“You all completely helped us rock this survey. Thank you,” added Lepore.



The Joint Commission accredits and certifies more than 20,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to meeting certain performance standards. By becoming an accredited organization, NHB enhances community confidence, provides a report card for the public, offers an objective evaluation of the organization’s performance, stimulates the organization’s quality improvement efforts, aids in professional staff recruitment, and provides a staff education tool.



“Our entire Team Bremerton, you all contributed to this success. You showed up, you supported each other, and together we made this happen. This success is a direct reflection of your hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing exceptional patient care. Thank you again for your outstanding performance. Bravo Zulu,” exclaimed Lepore.