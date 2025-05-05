451 ESC Change of Command 2025

WITCHITA, Kansas – The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) held its Change of Command Ceremony where Brig. Gen. Brandi Peasley relinquished command to Brig. Gen. James Porter at the Veterans Memorial Park in Wichita, Kansas, May 3, 2025.



The ceremony was presided over by the 79th Theater Sustainment Command’s (79 TSC) Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso and she could not have asked for a better day to do it. There were clear, blue skies, the temperature stayed around 72 degrees Fahrenheit, and there was a consistent, light breeze for the ceremony. Great weather for a historic event.



Maj. Gen. Del Rosso reflected on the importance of morale emphasized by Gen. George Marshall during his time in command and praised Brig. Gen. Peasley for instilling a winning spirit and high morale in the 451 ESC.



“Morale is the state of mind. It is steadfastness, it is courage, and it is hope,” Maj. Gen. Del Rosso said. “And with it, all things are possible. Without it, everything else, planning, preparation, production, they count for naught. It is in this spirit of morale that endures to the end, and each of you here embodies that.”



Brig. Gen. Peasley was credited for transforming the command into a high-performing unit. She implemented fundamental changes to sustainment operations, improving mission readiness, and organizational transparency. Her focus on transparency and innovation led to high completion rates for critical individual readiness tasks. The command maintained the highest participation rates in battle assemblies across the 79 TSC. She leaves these accomplishments behind to accept an assignment to the United States Army Reserve Command, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as the new chief of staff.



She expressed gratitude to her husband, colleagues, and Army Family. She lauded the command for living up to the “expeditionary” in its name over the last two years for successfully supporting missions in seven of the 11 combatant commands, five geographic and two functional, to include AFRICOM, EUCOM, INDOPACOM, CENTCOM, NORTHCOM, SOCOM, and TRANSCOM.



“Today, as I passed the guidon, know this, I’m not stepping away from you. I’m simply stepping aside. Whether I wear the uniform or not, in the future, I’ll always be here for you,” Brig. Gen. Peasley said. “If you need mentorship, guidance, advice or just someone to talk to, don’t hesitate to reach out. Thank you for letting me serve as your commander. I am so proud of all you have accomplished, and I’m excited to see what’s ahead for everybody.”



Brig. Gen. Porter shared his vision for the future after expressing thanks to those in attendance, his colleagues, and his Family for supporting him through his military career. He emphasized the importance of respect, dignity and collaboration in leadership, highlighted the need for innovation and agility in the face of changing military landscapes, and expressed his confidence in the unit’s ability to continue its high standards of excellence.



He also shared a favorite quote by Maya Angelou. The quote states that people will forget what you said to them, people will forget what you did to them, but they will never forget how you made them feel.



“I’m going to ask a lot of you, I’m going to demand a lot of you, and generally those things may not necessarily make you feel well,” Brig. Gen. Porter said. “I promise you; I will do it with respect, I will do it with dignity, and I will do it with you. I will not leave you alone. We’re in this together, and I look to build upon the solid foundation you guys already have.”



Distinguished guests in attendance included Mr. Jeff Blugaugh, the District 2, Sedgwick County Commissioner, Wichita, Kansas; Mayor Russ Kessler, City of Haysville, Kansas; Mayor Jim Benage, City of Bel Aire, Kansas; Mayor Brent Allen, City of Mulvane, Kansas; Col. Cory Damon, base commander for McConnell Air Force Base and commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing; Col. Andrea Talbert, commander of the 209th Readiness Support Group; Col. Johari Hemphill, commander of the 22nd Mission Support Group, McConnell Air Force Base; Mrs. Gina Pope, who was representing her husband Col. Tito Pope, commander of the 301st Maneuver Enhanced Brigade; retired Col. Eric Jackson; and Command Chief Master Sgt. Markiesha Crawford, command chief master sergeant of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.

