Zimmerman Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Zachary Zimmerman graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) May 8, 2025.



Zimmerman, from Shingle Springs, California, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the many opportunities he’d have to achieve his career goals.



“First and foremost, I joined the Navy to serve my country and help others,” Zimmerman said. “The military is one of those rare jobs that will allow me to do that. My other reason for joining is that I really wanted to kickstart my career in the medical field. I have dreams of one day going to medical school, and the training I’ll receive in the Navy will allow me to begin working toward that goal.”



Zimmerman, 21, graduated from Ponderosa High School, where he was a member of the varsity volleyball and basketball teams. Before joining the Navy, he worked part-time in the restaurant industry.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. This award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. As part of his recognition, Zimmerman is awarded a flag letter of commendation.



The award, according to Zimmerman, represents the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“Being recognized is an honor and a privilege,” said Zimmerman. “Because I didn’t have a lot of expectations, I was happy when I found out I’d been nominated. To even be considered is something I was really grateful for. Knowing I’ve made my family proud is something I can carry with me for the rest of my life. This experience has shown me that hard work pays off, and I’m really excited and motivated to continue working toward becoming the best Sailor I can be.”



Zimmerman’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Machinist’s Mate (MMC) Terrence Kellogg, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class (GSM1) Vincent Alexander, and Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class (BM1) Alejandra Davison, and they guided him through the nine-week process.



“Petty Officer Davison was someone I have a lot of respect for,” he said. “Every time she stepped into our compartment, she meant business. She is someone who really cares about the training of every Sailor she comes into contact with. I'll try to model myself after her no-nonsense approach, the way she carried herself, and how she pushed us all to be the best we can be.”



Along with his RDCs, Zimmerman found inspiration from his shipmates.



“I relied on my faith and my shipmates while I was here,” Zimmerman says. “They were always there for me in a positive way when I needed it, and I’m not sure I expected that. Seeing how others reacted to me when I was having a hard time made me want to lift them up when they needed it too. I wouldn’t be where I am today without all the other recruits who were in my division.”



Zimmerman said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was the transition from the civilian lifestyle he was accustomed to.



“Everything changes, from the way you walk to the way you talk,” said Zimmerman. “Accepting that how you used to do things is going to change forever wasn’t easy and was something I had to learn to adapt to. Being mentally strong and having the fortitude to be better than you were in the past made it possible to change. Having your shipmates beside you made it a little easier as well since they’re going through the same things. The camaraderie that’s built here was an important part of overcoming any hardships we faced.”



After graduation, Zimmerman will attend Hospital Corpsman “A” School in San Antonio, Texas, to receive training on the basic principles and techniques of patient care and first aid procedures.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.