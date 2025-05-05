451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025 Winners

FORT SILL, Oklahoma - The 451 ESC concluded its 2025 Best Warrior Competition, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC) on March 7, 2025.



14 Soldiers traveled across the Midwest to compete, 12 made it to the end, but only two could receive the titles.



The 2025 BWBSC entailed several events to test the competitors’ physical fitness, marksmanship, combat lifesaver skills, and general Army knowledge. Competitors came from both subordinate commands and the 451 ESC headquarters company.



The 451 ESC Best NCO of the competition was Sgt. Johniel Morera-Arroyo of the HHC, 451 ESC and the Best Soldier was Pvt. 1st Class Jacob Benson of the 89th Special Troops Battalion (89 STB).



The standard squad for the competitions is made up of five or six Soldiers, including a squad leader who usually holds the rank of sergeant first class or staff sergeant, a team leader who is a sergeant or corporal, and three squad members who are at the rank of specialist or lower.



451 ESC’s best squad consists of:



(Squad Leader) Sgt. Morera-Arroyo – HHC, 451 ESC



(Team Leader) Sgt. John Larkin – 394th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (394 CSSB)



Spc. Christopher Carr – 89 STB



Spc. Adan Guerra – 821st Transportation Battalion



Pvt. 1st Class Benson – 89 STB



Pvt. 1st Class Samuel Prey – 394 CSSB



The other competitors for the competition included:



SPC Elijah Delaney, HHC, 451 ESC, Staff Sgt. Luke Bailey, 329th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Sgt. Brian Koepp, 484th Movement Control Battalion, Sgt. Ian Leggoe, 620th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, Sgt. Jorge Gonzalez, 339th Movement Control Team, Sgt. Carla Cuadra, 423rd Transportation Company, Pvt. 1st Class, Damian Jimenez, 423rd Transportation Company, and Pvt. 1st Class Nathan Lenzen, 903rd Inland Cargo Transportation Company.



Please join us in congratulating this year’s winners and competitors. Consider asking them about their experience. We encourage all eligible Soldiers to consider competing next year. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get back to the core of what the Army Reserve does and challenge oneself. You’ll never know what you are capable of until you try.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2025 11:55 Story ID: 497136 Location: LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025 Winners, by MAJ Derek Cobb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.