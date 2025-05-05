Military Police Soldier is top shooter at 2025 Adjutant General’s Match

Photo By Sgt. Jean Sanon | U.S. Marines Sgt. Brandon Stanford, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines Division,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jean Sanon | U.S. Marines Sgt. Brandon Stanford, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Marines Division, fires the M17 pistol during the 46th annual Adjutant General's Combat Marksmanship Skills Competition (TAG match) at Camp Smith Training Site, N.Y., April 24, 2025. The TAG match is a 3-day event conducted by the New York National Guard to promote excellence in marksmanship. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Sgt. Jean Sanon) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE, N.Y. – New York Army National Guard Sgt. David Amendola, a Military Police Soldier with the 442nd Military Police Company, was the overall individual winner of New York’s “Adjutant General Match” shooting competition.



Amendola bested 48 competitors to win the 46th annual shooting competition at the Camp Smith Training Site, from April 23 to 26.



The TAG Match, officially known as The Adjutant General’s Marksmanship Sustainment Training Competition, is held each year to promote and provide marksmanship and small arms sustainment training.



Amendola and a few other competitors were at Camp Smith just two weeks before, participating in the New York Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition.



Other Soldiers and Airmen who fired are also serving on the volunteer state active-duty support missions at the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, known as DOCCS.



“I was a part of the Best Warrior Competition that happened here a few weeks ago,” Amendola said. “That, hands down, prepared me and gave me an advantage over those who may not have had the same training.”

Amendola scored a total of 173 points, winning the individual warrior challenge.



He also received the Sgt. First Class Brent J. Lantange Overall Individual Combat Award, scoring 371 points. This award is given to the individual with the highest overall combined scores for both pistol matches.



“To go from the DOCCS mission where we were helping the corrections officers, to the Best Warrior Competition where we were in a high stress combat environment, to the TAG Match that focuses on marksmanship is just a humbling experience,” Amendola said.



“I'm just thankful to be here and serve,” he added.



Staff Sgt. Eric Guest won first place in the Sgt. Thomas Baker Individual Combat Pistol Match with a score of 217 points.



The match offers New York National Guard Airmen, Soldiers, naval militia and the New York Guardsman an opportunity to test their weapons employment and marksmanship skills.



This year's competition is unique because the pistol, an M17 Sig Sauer weapon system was featured, unlike the past in which the featured weapon was the M4 rifle.



The Camp Smith rifle ranges are being rebuilt to meet the Army’s new standards, so only the pistol ranges could be used, according to Sgt. Maj. Anthony Abbate, the noncommissioned officer-in-charge of this year’s event.



The work started after the Best Warrior competition, which included an M4 competition, finished, he said.



So, the marksmanship competition had to be altered to a pistol only match, he explained.



“We were able to complete the Best Warrior a few weeks ago,” explained Abbate. “The TAG match was the next major event in light of recent circumstances with the DOCCS support mission.”



“We are glad to have completed this,” Abbate said.



Team Snow Drops, a four-Soldier member team, won the overall Team Combat match with a score of 1794 points.



The team consisted of Sgt. First Class Derrick Baldwin, assigned to the 53rd Digital Liaison Detachment, and Staff Sgt. Eric Guest, Sgt. Peter Meppen, Sgt. First Class Scanlon, all assigned to Joint Force Headquarters.

Team Make-a-Wish, a four-member team consisting of Soldiers and Marines, won the Lt. Col. William Donovan Combat Team Pistol Match with a score of 480 points.



Amendola was one of those team members. The team also included Marines Sgt. Brandon Stanford, and Sgt. Derrence Morisseau, members of the New York Naval Militia and Pfc. Joseph Baldwin assigned to Alpha Company of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion.



The competition consisted of multiple stages to determine the winners.



Day one consisted of a Combat Pistol Excellence in Competition, and the General Patton Pistol Individual match.



On day two, the Individual Combat Pistol Match was held.



Day three of the 2025 TAG Match closed out with an award ceremony.



Brig Gen. Isabel Smith, the commander of the 53rd Troop Command, presented awards and praised the participants for their efforts.



“I know we have some outstanding marksmen in our formation, as evidenced by the fierce competition,” Smith said.



Sgt. Alejandro Sanchez assigned to the 1st Battalion, 69th infantry Regiment, said he enjoyed the challenges the competition brought.



“It's a great accomplishment that allowed me to measure myself against some of the best shooters in the state of New York, and I see an opportunity to inspire other soldiers to set great goals for themselves, and their organization as a whole,” Sanchez said.



Spc. Robert Lugg, also a member of the 69th, said he enjoyed competing and testing himself.



Coming together as a team and determining marksmanship skill levels, ways to improve, gain motivation, and work together is what it's all about, Lugg explained.



“I love my unit for placing their trust in me to come out here and compete,” Lugg said.



Abbate said he is hoping to get more service members shooting next year.

There were 49 competitors in 2024, as well, and he wants that number to increase to 100 in 2026, Abbate said.



The annual competition gives New York Military Forces members a chance to hone their skills so when they’re firing at Camp Smith, they know they’re going up against the best the New York National Guard can offer, Abbate added.