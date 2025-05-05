Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day 6 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025

    LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Story by Maj. Derek Cobb 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    FORT SILL, Oklahoma – The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition was another early day in Fort Sill on March 7, 2025. Competitors were transported to Henry Post Army Airfield at 0430 to conduct Army Warrior Training (AWT) lanes and conclude with a culminating event. Competitors were divided up into three teams. Their mission was to exfiltrate a high value target back to base. The lanes incorporated aspects of everything they had completed so far, but they would have to operate as a team and trust in each other to make it to the extraction point. Prior to their mission they had to complete a pre-flight safety brief.

    Air support was provided by C Co, 1-158th Aviation Regiment.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 11:55
    Location: LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, US
