Day 6 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025

Photo By Pfc. Ryan Vance | U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers competing in the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC), Best Warrior Best Squad Competition (BWBSC), stack on a wall preparing to clear a room during the final event on Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 7, 2025. The BWBSC is a series of challenges that test U.S. Army Soldiers on their physical and mental abilities. This year the 451 ESC incorporated the GAFPB competition to further test Soldiers and give them the unique opportunity to earn a foreign badge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pvt. 1st Class Ryan Vance)

FORT SILL, Oklahoma – The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition was another early day in Fort Sill on March 7, 2025. Competitors were transported to Henry Post Army Airfield at 0430 to conduct Army Warrior Training (AWT) lanes and conclude with a culminating event. Competitors were divided up into three teams. Their mission was to exfiltrate a high value target back to base. The lanes incorporated aspects of everything they had completed so far, but they would have to operate as a team and trust in each other to make it to the extraction point. Prior to their mission they had to complete a pre-flight safety brief.



Air support was provided by C Co, 1-158th Aviation Regiment.