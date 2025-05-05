Day 4 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025

Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Sgt. Hamann, cadre for the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) Best...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Derek Cobb | Sgt. Hamann, cadre for the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command (451 ESC) Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition (BWBSC), load a magazine for the SIG Sauer M17 for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) event, in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, March 5, 2025. The BWBSC is a series of challenges that test U.S. Army Soldiers on their physical and mental abilities. This year the 451 ESC incorporated the GAFPB competition to further test Soldiers and give them the unique opportunity to earn a foreign badge. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Pvt. 1st Class Ryan Vance) see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Oklahoma – The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition continued at Fort Sill on March 5, 2025.



First the competitors were challenged with a grenade course. The Army grenade course is a crucial part of Basic Combat Training and dangerous training for obvious reasons. To be the best warrior competitors needed to show they could still handle the grenade with finesse. Cadre were ready to tackle competitors to the ground in case of a mistake.



There were no errors and competitors showed great proficiency with the weapon through the course and at the bunker where they threw several hand grenades each.



The second event of the day involved pistol qualification. This event was also a part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) qualification. The pistol range had to be administered by a qualified German military instructor.



The final event of the day was the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Confidence Chamber. CBRN confidence chambers are used to ensure Soldiers know how to properly don and use their gas masks and other protective gear. This builds confidence in their ability to conduct military operations during a chemical attack. The event also checked off another requirement for the GAFPB.