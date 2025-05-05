Day 4 451 ESC Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition 2025

FORT SILL, Oklahoma – The 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command’s Best Warrior, Best Squad Competition continued at Fort Sill on March 5, 2025.
First the competitors were challenged with a grenade course. The Army grenade course is a crucial part of Basic Combat Training and dangerous training for obvious reasons. To be the best warrior competitors needed to show they could still handle the grenade with finesse. Cadre were ready to tackle competitors to the ground in case of a mistake.
There were no errors and competitors showed great proficiency with the weapon through the course and at the bunker where they threw several hand grenades each.
The second event of the day involved pistol qualification. This event was also a part of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge (GAFPB) qualification. The pistol range had to be administered by a qualified German military instructor.
The final event of the day was the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Confidence Chamber. CBRN confidence chambers are used to ensure Soldiers know how to properly don and use their gas masks and other protective gear. This builds confidence in their ability to conduct military operations during a chemical attack. The event also checked off another requirement for the GAFPB.
