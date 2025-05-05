OPMED showcases IT systems designed to enhance Warfighter medical readiness across the globe

Photo By T. T. Parish | Team members with the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program...... read more read more Photo By T. T. Parish | Team members with the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office manage an exhibit during the Spring Research Festival Symposium & Exhibition, Fort Detrick, Md., May 1, 2025. The OPMED team hosted the exhibit to highlight the mission of the Enterprise Information Technology Project Management Office and engage with stakeholders from across the U.S. Department of Defense, medical development industry, and academia. (Defense Health Agency Photo by T. T. Parish/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Enterprise Information Technology team (eIT), a part of the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office (OPMED PMO), showcased its information technology capabilities at the Spring Research Festival Symposium and Exhibition April 30 and May 1 at Fort Detrick, Maryland.



According to organizers, the Spring Research Festival is an annual event co-sponsored by the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command and the Military & Health Research Foundation. The festival brings together scientists, researchers, analysts, IT professionals, medical personnel, program managers, contract specialists, and others from the medical research and development communities. It is designed to facilitate collaboration and offer a venue for businesses and nonprofit organizations to present new innovations, services, and products.



“Our mission is to provide the tools to effectively manage information and data for the medical research, development, and acquisition community,” said Saumil Shah, a program manager with the eIT PMO who represented OPMED during the festival. “This work is critical for ensuring the DoD develops and fields the best possible medical capabilities for the Force.”



The eIT PMO manages several key portfolios, including the Medical Research and Information Technology Systems (MeRITS), which comprises six capabilities that comply with Food and Drug Administration regulations on electronic records:



• Electronic Document Management System

• Serious Adverse Event reporting system

• Electronic Data Capture Clinical Research Data Management System

• Electronic Common Technical Document system

• Laboratory Information Management System

• FDA Study Data Validator



These systems support rigorous medical research processes, ensuring data integrity and regulatory compliance to enhance both efficiency and accuracy of organizational processes.



The Spring Research Festival is a premier way for eIT PMO to highlight its role in advancing medical capabilities for the Warfighter, according to Shah. The office continues to work to modernize and streamline its systems, ensuring that U.S. forces maintain a decisive edge in combat readiness.



“Our systems allow collaboration between government laboratories and external academic and industry partners for efficient management of research,” said Shah, noting those efficiencies apply to data management, file sharing, and project management. “In addition, our system allows the research data from clinical trials and applications for new medications, drugs, and devices to be submitted directly to the FDA for review and approval. This helps streamline the research and development process to field capabilities in an accelerated timeframe to the Warfighter.”